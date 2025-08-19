Celebrating 50 Years: BMW 3 Series 50 Jahre Editions Launched in India

BMW 330Li M Sport and BMW M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Limited Editions Launched – 50 Units Each

BMW is celebrating 50 years (50 Jahre in German)of the iconic 3 Series with the launch of exclusive ‘50 Jahre’ Limited Editions of the BMW 330Li M Sport and BMW M340i. Each model is restricted to just 50 units, with production at BMW’s Chennai plant. Sales will be conducted exclusively through the BMW Online Shop.

First introduced in 1975 as the successor to the BMW 02 Series, the 3 Series has since spanned seven generations and become BMW’s highest-selling model worldwide, cementing its place as a segment benchmark.

BMW 330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition

Priced at Rs 64,00,000 (ex-showroom, including GST), the 330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition combines luxury with sportiness. It is available in Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, and M Carbon Black, and features a laser-engraved ‘1/50’ badge on the B-pillar to emphasize exclusivity. Power comes from a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 258 hp and 400 Nm, enabling 0–100 km/h acceleration in 6.2 seconds.

Highlights include an M High Gloss Shadowline trim, black kidney grille, gloss diffuser and tailpipes, carbon-fibre interior finish, and a curved display with head-up display and 3D navigation. Other equipment includes a sunroof, BMW’s latest iDrive with Operating System 8.5, and Intelligent Personal Assistant.

BMW M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition

The more exclusive BMW M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition, priced at Rs 76,90,000 (ex-showroom, including GST), is offered in Dravit Grey, Black Sapphire, Fire Red Metallic, and Arctic Race Blue. It gets ‘50 Jahre’ emblems, laser-engraved ‘1/50’ badging, 19-inch Jet Black alloy wheels with 995M styling, red M Sport brake calipers, and gloss black M highlights.

The cabin is finished in Black Vernasca leather with M detailing, M Sport seats, carbon-fibre trim, and anthracite headliner. The M steering wheel carries a red central marker, while the dashboard features BMW’s Curved Display with Operating System 8.5.

Under the hood, the M340i is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine developing 374 hp and 500 Nm, paired with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. It is the fastest BMW ICE model built in India, sprinting from 0–100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds. Buyers will also receive an M Performance Key Fob and a 1:18 scale model of the BMW 3.0 CSL as a collectible.

A Tribute to Five Decades of the 3 Series

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “For five decades and across seven generations, the BMW 3 Series has stood as the undisputed benchmark for driving pleasure, a true pioneer that created a new vehicle category and continues to be the best-selling premium automobile worldwide. The ‘50 Jahre’ Limited Editions of the BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase and BMW M340i are our tribute to this heritage. They are an ode to the unmistakable design, dynamic performance, and perfect balance of everyday practicality with cutting-edge technology that have made the 3 an icon for driving enthusiasts. It’s a celebration of the journey so far and a promise of many more thrilling chapters to come.”