BMW 3 Series LWB Launch Price Rs 62.6 L – 258 Bhp, 400 Nm

While SUVs are taking India’s mainstream automotive market by storm, luxury segment still seems to be favouring saloon cars. Aimed at carving a bigger niche in the luxury executive sedan segment, BMW Group just launched the new 3 Series LWB, which will be positioned below the 5 Series LWB, launched a couple of months ago.

BMW 3 Series LWB Launch

Taking on the likes of Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4, BMW 3 Series LWB was just launched in India. Where pricing is concerned, BMW is offering their luxury executive sedan for a starting price of Rs 62,60,000 (Ex-sh) for 330Li M Sport variant, which is locally produced at company’s facility in Chennai.

There are four colours on offer with 3 Series LWB – Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, M Carbon Black and Arctic Race Blue. On the inside, 3 Series LWB is offered with leather Vernasca Cognac shade. As of now, only the Petrol 330Li M Sport variant is launched, while a Diesel engine-equipped variant will launch in the future.

Because this is a BMW, offering the ‘Ultimate Driving Pleasure’ in its segment, we have to get powertrain details and performance metrics out of the way. Powering this sporty sedan is a 2.0L 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo Petrol engine, generating a peak power of 258 bhp and a peak torque of 400 Nm, mated to an 8-speed gearbox. This is enough to propel the 3 Series LWB from 0-100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds.

Specs & Features

Where design is concerned, 3 Series LWB gets BMW signature Kidney Grille and twin circular LED headlights. These are adaptive LED projector headlights. Dimensions-wise, 3 Series LWB measures 4,819 mm in length and has a 2,961 mm long wheelbase, making it the longest and roomiest in its segment.

On the inside, we can see high quality materials, precise build quality, well-designed layout and the Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite finish is a notable element. Curved widescreen, M leather steering wheel, large panorama sunroof, ambient lighting, new air vents, three-zone climate control, wireless smartphone connection, paddle shifters, surround view camera, iDrive OS 8.5, a spare wheel, 6 airbags and BMW Digital Key Plus are some of the notable features.

Statement from BMW Group India

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The new BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase has set new standards in its segment with an elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort and dynamic performance. Impressive in every way, it also possesses the most powerful engine in its class.

With the new update, the 3 LWB has increased its appeal even further by adding new striking design elements and driver assistance features. As always, it continues to deliver sheer driving pleasure with superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals as well as their families.”