BMW 350cc Scooter For India Teased Officially Ahead Of Launch

Upon its launch in India, BMW C 400 GT is expected to be priced around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

BMW Motorrad has teased a new scooter for the Indian market on its social media handle. This will be the German brand’s first Maxi-style offering in India. While the company hasn’t yet revealed any details of its launch timelines or the name of the product, thanks to their global portfolio, we can accurately harbour a guess.

The German marque currently has two mid-displacement Maxi scooters under its global portfolio- C 400 X and C 400 GT. Both these scooters were updated earlier this year. By the looks of it, the scooter shown in the teaser is most probably the latter. Both scooters are based on a 350 cc platform and feature a slew of updates on the Maxi scooter twins.

Updated Styling

For 2021 the scooter retains its Maxi styling which lends a masculine appeal to its overall exterior. Typical styling highlights of maxi scooter include a raised floorboard, a single-piece step-up seat, front-heavy faired body, multibeam LED headlights on the apron and a tall windscreen.

The rider sits quite low but the pillion sits considerably higher. Broad upright handlebars and forward-set footrests offer a relaxing ride posture. In addition, the rider also gets seat lumbar support which is very helpful for longer journeys.

Other styling elements include spoke alloy wheels, an upswept exhaust canister, split grab rails for pillion and LED position lamps on front fenders. Internationally, the scooter is offered in three colour options including Blackstorm Metallic, Moonwalk Grey Metallic and Alpine White.

Features on offer

The latest iteration of the power scooter also comes with some new features such as revised automatic stability control (ASC) which is now more sensitive and helps to get more traction on low-traction surfaces. Other essential features include keyless ride, TFT instrument console compatible with BMW Motorrad connectivity and a USB charging socket in the front glove box.

Hardware & Powertrain Setup

Coming to its hardware configurations, C 400 GT is built on a steel tube frame with an aluminum die-cast unit. This is suspended on telescopic forks at front and double shock absorbers at rear with preload adjustability. Braking duties are handled by double rotors with 4-piston calipers at front and a single rotor with a 1-piston floating caliper at rear. These are assisted by a dual-channel ABS.

BMW C 400 GT is powered by a 350cc single-cylinder, water-cooled engine which pushes out 34 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm. This unit is mated to a stepless CVT gearbox. For 2021, this CVT gearbox has been updated as well thanks to new clutch springs which results in smoother power delivery and sharper throttle responses. This scooter can attain a top speed of 139kmph.