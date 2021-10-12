BMW 350cc Scooter India Launch Price Rs 9.95 Lakh

With C400GT, BMW will be looking to gain first-mover advantage in mid-displacement maxi-scooter segment

Initial response for C400GT has been pretty decent, as it has already received around 100 pre-bookings. C400GT is offered in several international markets and it had received an update earlier this year. It is the updated model that has now been launched in India, at a starting price of Rs 9.95 lakhs, ex-sh.

C400GT will be the first proper maxi scooter in India. As of now, products like Suzuki Burgman Street, Aprilia SXR 160 and recently launched Yamaha Aerox 155 can best be described as ‘maxi-styled’ scooters.

BMW C400GT design and features

C400GT is specially designed for an urban environment. It is also capable of handling journeys that stretch beyond city limits. Designed for optimal comfort and equipped with hi-tech ride-by-wire technology, the scooter ensures a hassle-free experience.

With its beefy proportions, C400GT will be hard to miss on the streets. Some key features include full LED headlights, large windshield, step-up seat and upswept exhaust. In international markets, the bike is offered in three colour options – Style Triple Black, Alpine White and Callisto Gray Metallic.

Other key features include a 6.5 inch TFT display that is equipped with BMW Motorrad connectivity suite. It allows users to pair their smartphones to access a range of features on the go. Users can listen to music, make phone calls and get navigational directions to their destination. These functions can be accessed via the multi-controller provided on the handlebar.

A USB charging socket has been provided in the front storage compartment. The scooter has ample storage space under the seat with inbuilt illumination. It is possible that the list of features, as offered in international markets, could be slightly different in India.

BMW C400GT engine and specs

BMW C400GT gets its power from a 350cc, water cooled, single cylinder motor. It is capable of generating 34 hp of max power at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. It is mated to a CVT gearbox. The scooter is Euro V / BS6 compliant and utilizes a closed-loop three-way catalytic converter. Rated max speed of BMW C400GT is 86 mph (approx. 138 kmph).

C400GT has steel tube construction with aluminium die cast frame. Suspension system comprises telescopic fork at front and double swingarm linked spring struts suspension at rear. The scooter has disc brakes at both ends and BMW Motorrad ABS is offered as standard.

BMW C400GT will not have a direct rival in India initially, it could face some competition in the future. Products like Burgman 400 and Honda Forza 350 could be launched in India at a later date. However, there is no official word about these as of now.

High pricing is a key factor that is likely to limit sales of maxi-scooters in the Indian market. Consumer preference for motorcycles and local traffic and ride conditions are other factors that can influence sale of larger capacity maxi-scooters in the country.