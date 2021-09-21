BMW 350cc Scooter Launch Soon In India – New Teaser Out

BMW 350cc Scooter will target a niche customer base – Bookings are already open at dealerships

Maxi-scooter segment in India remains largely untapped as of now. There are just a few products and those too can be better described as a mix of standard scooter and maxi-scooter. With BMW C 400 GT coming to India in the days ahead, we can see more such true-blue maxi-scooters in the future.

BMW 350cc Scooter – design and features

With its beefy profile and sculpted body panels, BMW C 400 GT makes a dominating road presence. Some key features include full LED headlights, large windshield, ergonomic seat, upswept exhaust and large grabrails. In international markets, BMW C 400 GT is available in colour options of Style Triple Black, Alpine White and Callisto Gray Metallic. Style Triple Black is probably the best looking of the three and it also gets golden brake callipers.

Maxi-scooters are synonymous with superior comfort and convenience. In that sense, BMW C 400 GT is loaded with a comprehensive range of features. It includes keyless ride, ride by wire technology, ample underseat storage, USB charging socket, and self-calibrating ASC. The scooter has TFT screen, which displays a range of information including navigational directions.

Customers can use BMW Motorrad Connectivity suite to access a range of smart features. Riders can use the handlebar mounted multi-controller to access various functions such as music, search contacts, make / receive calls, etc. BMW is also offering optional equipment such as heated grips, heated seat and anti-theft alarm system.

BMW C 400 GT engine and specs

Powering BMW C 400 GT is a 350cc, single cylinder, water cooled motor that is capable of generating 34 hp of max power at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. It is mated to a stepless CVT gearbox. The scooter has top speed of 86 mph (approx. 138 kmph).

BMW C 400 GT utilizes a steel tube construction with aluminium die cast frame. It has standard telescopic front fork and double aluminium swingarm type rear suspension with double spring struts. Braking duties are performed by double disc brakes at the front and single disc brake at the rear. BMW Motorrad ABS is offered as standard.

Maxi Scooters In India

There will be no rival to the BMW 350cc scooter in the segment. As of now, in the maxi-scooter range India has the Aprilia SXR 125 and the SXR 160 as well as the recently launched Yamaha Aerox 155cc. Later this year, Honda Forza 350 maxi scooter could also make it to our shores.

Its smaller sibling Forza 125 could also be launched in India. However, there is no official confirmation on this. Forza 125 gets its power from a 124.9cc motor that makes 14.75 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 12.2 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Forza 350 has a 330cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that makes 28.8 bhp at 7500 rpm and 31.5 Nm at 5250 rpm. Both engines are Euro-5 compliant, which is largely the same as BS6.