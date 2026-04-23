BMW 450 GS India Launch Price Rs 4.70 Lakh – 3 Variants, Full Specs

BMW Motorrad has officially launched F 450 GS in India at a starting price of Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The new mid-capacity adventure motorcycle is offered in three variants – Base (Rs 4.70 lakh), Exclusive (Rs 4.90 lakh) and GS Trophy (Rs 5.30 lakh). Deliveries are scheduled to begin from June 2026. The aggressive pricing has been made possible due to local manufacturing in India, making the F 450 GS one of the most accessible premium twin-cylinder ADVs in its segment.

New 450cc Twin-Cylinder Engine With 135° Crank

At the heart of F 450 GS is a newly developed 450cc twin-cylinder engine producing 48 hp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. A key highlight is the 135-degree offset crankshaft, which ensures smoother performance while also delivering a distinctive exhaust note.

The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring Shift Assistant Pro for clutchless upshifts and downshifts. BMW also offers Easy Ride Clutch (ERC), a segment-first feature that enables stall-free low-speed riding and semi-automatic-like operation in traffic conditions.

GS Design, 14L Tank, Adventure Ergonomics

F 450 GS carries forward BMW’s iconic GS design language, featuring an ‘X’ signature full-LED headlamp, tall stance and a pronounced front beak. The characteristic GS flyline flows from the front to the slim rear section, giving it a proper ADV silhouette.

The motorcycle comes with a 14-litre fuel tank and a two-piece seat with 845 mm height, designed for both seated comfort and standing riding during off-road use. GS Trophy variant stands out with its Racing Blue Metallic scheme with red and white accents.

Chassis, Suspension & Hardware

The bike is built on a steel tubular frame with integrated forged parts, designed to balance strength and weight. Suspension duties are handled by USD front forks and a rear monoshock with adjustable preload and rebound damping. F 450 GS rides on tubeless tyres (100/90-19 front, 130/80-17 rear) mounted on cast aluminium wheels. Braking setup includes a 310 mm front disc with Brembo 4-piston caliper and a 240 mm rear disc.

BMW has equipped F 450 GS with a comprehensive electronics suite. It offers four riding modes – Rain, Road, Enduro and Enduro Pro. The Enduro Pro mode (standard on GS Trophy) is designed for hardcore off-road use with adjustable traction control and deactivated rear ABS. Other key features include:

– ABS Pro (cornering ABS)

– Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)

– Dynamic Brake Control (DBC)

– Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR)

6.5-Inch TFT & Modern Features

F 450 GS gets a best-in-class 6.5-inch TFT display with BMW’s multi-controller interface. It offers multiple display modes like ‘Pure Ride’ and ‘Sport’, showing data such as lean angle, braking input and traction control intervention. Additional features include heated grips, adjustable levers, USB-C charging port and smartphone connectivity, enhancing touring comfort and usability.

BMW Motorrad is banking on the F 450 GS to strengthen its presence in India’s growing ADV segment. With local production, competitive pricing and a strong feature list, the new model is expected to attract a wider audience. It will directly rival Honda NX500, but will also attract buyers of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM Duke 390.