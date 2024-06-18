2024 BMW 5 Series LWB Debuts In India – Gains Size Advantage Over E-Class LWB

When compared to rivals like Merc E-Class LWB, Volvo S90, Audi A6, Jaguar XF and BMW’s own 6 Series GT, new BMW 5 Series LWB is the largest

Indian luxury sedan buyers recently got a taste of a new BMW 5 Series in Standard Wheelbase (SWB) format with the launch of i5 all-electric sedan. However, i5’s ICE counterpart is a lot more flamboyant and is not shy to flaunt the newly gained size. Here is a first look at what could be the next big thing in the luxury sedan segment. Say hello to the new BMW 5 Series LWB.

BMW 5 Series LWB – Just how large is it?

India’s best-selling luxury car is a Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB. This whole mid-size (not the mid-size in India’s mainstream market) luxury sedan segment has emerged as the chauffeur-driven segment where buyers prefer to sit in the back. Space and comfort in the back seats and related amenities are key selling points.

BMW is addressing the same, with their recently unveiled 5 Series LWB which will be launched in India on June 24th. Main mantra for the BMW 5 Series is the size. In that regard, the new 5 Series LWB is the largest car in its class, measuring 5,175 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, 1,520 mm in height and boasts a 3,105 mm long wheelbase.

Now that the numbers have sunk in, new BMW 5 Series LWB is larger than current Merc E-Class LWB and the upcoming E-Class LWB (L: 5,092/W: 1,880/H: 1,493/ WB: 3,094). The preference for rear passenger space is evident in design too. Side profile reveals a flatter roof till rear passenger’s head space and then takes a sharply sloping design. BMW calls it a 2.5-box design.

New design language

Base of the rear door is still smaller than front door, but there is enough aperture as we go up from there. Rear doors even engulf the car’s rear quarter glass. There are flush door handles and the only sore points here are smaller 18-inch wheels with skinny 225-section tyres all around. For reference, the old 5 Series had 245-section tyres at the front and 275-section tyres at the rear and the current E-Class offers all four 245-section tyres. 19-inch alloys are optional, though.

Front and rear designs are far more appealing, especially when taking into account BMW’s SUVs and M models. We were shown the top-spec M Sport trim with snazzy gold trims at the front and rear. Active illuminated Kidney grills, matrix LED headlights and sleek LED tail lights are notable design attributes.

Swanky interiors

On the inside, BMW 5 Series LWB gets the typical BMW goodness – Impeccable fit and finish and an overall sense of quality. While the exteriors are relatively sporty in their design, interiors exude opulence, something the target audience will appreciate. BMW twin curved screens with 14.9-inch infotainment and 12.3-inch instrumentation running iDrive 8.5, chunky steering wheel, iDrive rotary dial and other physical controls on the centre console are notable highlights.

Climate controls, however, are embedded in the infotainment screen and the new 5 Series LWB features vegan interior upholstery. Switching to rear seats, there was acres of room to stretch out and generous 31-degree seat recline was commendable. An 18-speaker 655W Bowers & Wilkins audio system and ventilated front seats add to the overall experience.

Thickly padded and bolstered seats were supremely comfortable, but they came at the expense of non-adjustable rear seats, something that BMW 6 Series GT and Merc E-Class LWB offer. Speaking of other misses for a complete rear seat experience, there is no blind for the large moonroof (fixed glass roof), rear sunshades are missing, there is no air suspension at the rear and rear ventilated seats could make a lot of sense. Rear seat entertainment is optional too.

When launched, the new BMW 5 Series LWB will replace the outgoing 6 Series GT and rival the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB. The German luxury carmaker will launch the new 5 Series LWB on June 24th and prices and other specifications will be revealed then.