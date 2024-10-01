BMW CE-02 Launched – Premium Electric Scooter Price Rs 4.5L

Being a unique offering with futuristic Cyberpunk design language, the just launched BMW CE-02 enjoys a niche and is a style statement

BMW Motorrad has just launched its newest electric scooter in India, expanding its electric mobility scope. Called CE-02, it is a funky electric scooter that BMW Motorrad has positioned below the recently launched CE-04. With a starting price of Rs 4.5 lakh (Ex-sh), BMW CE-02 aims to be among the most fun electric scooters that money can buy for city endeavours.

BMW CE-02 Launched

Considering that BMW CE-04 was launched at Rs 14.9 lakh (Ex-sh), the Rs 4.5 lakh (Ex-sh) launch price of CE-02 might come off as surprising. That’s because CE-02 is made in India in association with TVS Motor. Because of local manufacturing, BMW CE-02 has been priced attractively (relatively). The optional Highline Package costs extra.

Where design is concerned, BMW CE-02 looks outlandish and not in a good way. Even though it looks like a motorcycle, BMW is calling it an electric scooter. The main design highlights include the skateboard-like flat and log seat along with minimal body panels to lend a Cyberpunk appeal.

It is likely to grab eyeballs everywhere it goes and that is what target demographic seems to be expecting as well. Apart from being an electric mobility solution, BMW CE-02 is an absolute style statement. Notable design highlights include the long wheelbase, aerodynamic alloy wheels and a hollow element where fuel tank conventionally would be in a motorcycle.

It has a chunky handlebar that allows for an upright seating position. Foot pegs are slightly forwad-set, allowing for relaxed rider ergonomics. LED headlights are automatic and are housed in a squarish element surrounded by LED DRLs. Rear tail lights and turn indicators are LED as well.

Seat looks like it can hold one tall adult in great comfort, as seen in our first ride review. But most individuals might be able to liberate enough room to fit a pillion. Features-wise, BMW CE-02 boasts keyless go, a 3.5-inch bright digital instrument screen, dedicated buttons on switchgear to navigate this screen, a flyscreen, a reverse mode, a Type-C charging port and more.

Specs and Componentry

Powering the CE-02 is a single mid-mounted electric motor that draws juice from a couple of 1.9 kWh battery packs. This electric motor is capable of delivering around 15 bhp of peak power and 55 Nm of peak torque. The scooter promises a 108 km range on a single charge and a 95 km/h top speed. There are two riding modes as standard and a third mode is unlocked with Highline Package.

BMW CE-02 weighs 142 kg and gets a 745 mm low seat height. Componentry includes USD telescopic front forks and a single-sided rear mono-shock suspension, a single-sided swingarm, single disc brake setup at both ends, single-channel ABS and more.

Statement from BMW Motorrad

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW CE 02 breaks all the rules. Thanks to the electric drive, trend-setting design and innovative solutions, it is a dynamic partner for a new kind of mobility.

The all-new BMW CE 02 appeals to them who take a different path, make bold statements, and stand out while being #PluggedToLife. Being environmentally conscious can now be stylish. The reduced design language stands for lightness and fun. The CE 02 is an icon of the new Urban Mobility scene – fast, agile, creative and moves through the city like a traceur.”