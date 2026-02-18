BMW CE 02 Limited Period Offer – Rs 2.5 Lakh On Road

Launched in 2024, the BMW CE 02 is one of the premium electric two-wheelers on offer in India

BMW CE 02’s current ex-showroom price is Rs 4.49 lakh, which is the same as the launch price in 2024. Latest reports reveal that select BMW Motorrad dealerships are offering hefty discounts on the CE 02. These are dealer-level discounts, which means official prices remain unchanged. The discount offers are likely to be subject to stock availability. Let’s check out the details.

BMW CE 02 discounts – February 2026

While there is no official announcement, some dealerships are offering attractive discounts on the CE 02. For context, a dealership in Mumbai is offering the CE 02 at a heavily discounted on-road price of Rs 2.50 lakh. Similarly, a dealership in Bengaluru is quoting an on-road price of Rs 3 lakh for the Highline trim of CE 02. As is evident, the discounted prices are close to half of the official price.

Since these offers are not from the OEM, buyers may need to approach their nearest BMW Motorrad dealer to know if the discounts are available. With more accessible pricing, the BMW CE 02 can work for buyers looking for premium electric two-wheelers. The CE 02 does not have any direct rivals owing to its distinctive profile and positioning. Instead of calling it a scooter or moped, the CE 02 is positioned as the ‘eParkourer’. It is primarily targeted at young urban users.

At the discounted pricing, the CE 02 can be a good option against other products in this price range. For example, the TVS X is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.64 lakh in Bengaluru. Similarly, the Ather 450 Apex is available at a starting price of Rs 1.89 lakh. In the premium electric two-wheeler segment, another option available is the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2. This is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh.

BMW CE 02 – Performance, range, specs

BMW CE 02 utilizes a 3.92 kWh battery pack that supplies power to an 11 kW (15 hp) electric motor. Torque output is 55 Nm. BMW CE 02 has a range of 108 km and a top speed of 95 km/h. The scooter can accelerate from 0 to 50 km/h in 3 seconds. Standard charging time from 0 to 100% is 3 hours 30 minutes for the Highline variant.

With a seat height of 745 mm, the CE 02 offers optimal control and handling. Both ends have 14-inch wheels, wrapped in 150/70 tyres. The scooter has USD forks, automatic stability control (ASC), LED lighting, Type-C USB charging port, a 3.5-inch TFT screen and electronic immobilizer. Other highlights include Surf and Flow riding modes, reversing aid, Bluetooth connectivity and keyless ride. CE 02 utilizes a double loop steel frame.

The Highline trim gets exclusive features such as heated grips, an additional Flash riding mode, external quick charger and highly integrated SP Connect smartphone holder. Users can also choose from a wide range of optional accessories. These include a top case, comfort seat, footrests, side bags, cockpit fairing and additional charger. BMW also sells the CE 04, which is priced at Rs 15.25 lakh.