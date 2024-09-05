BMW CE 02 Officially Teased – Electric Scooter Launch Sooner Than You Think

With up to two removable batteries on offer, 2 kWh each, BMW CE 02 might provide 90 km range on a single charge and a top speed of 95 km/h

While mainstream electric scooters have had a significant growth in sales and volume, premium electric scooters have not. However, once a certain threshold of premiumness is crossed and landed in ultra niche territory, there seems to be a market for it. At least that’s what BMW Motorrad thinks and is soon launching their CE 02 electric scooter in India.

BMW CE 02 Officially Teased

Where electric scooters go, BMW does things differently. Very differently. The company is proud of this too and advertises unique design as a strength. In one of its recent teasers of CE 02, BMW Motorrad denoted “They say everyone has 7 doppelgangers. We beg to differ”. “We challenge you, find one!”.

There is some virtue in BMW’s scooter designs and I have personally experienced it at the recent CE 04 launch in Delhi. Now, the company has been teasing their smaller CE 02 on social media handles and the launch is “sooner than you think”, according to BMW Motorrad. Say, ahead of the festive season, maybe?

From what we can see in the teaser, BMW CE 02 will come with a lot of attitude. It has an air of flamboyance around it, something not seen in mainstream scooters. It has funky design and detailing which will appeal to youngsters. We can even see a fancy looking saree guard, confirming the intended market.

BMW CE 02 is highly likely to be manufactured by TVS in their Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu. Announced in October 2023, BMW CE 02 is supposed to be the first electric product co-developed between TVS and BMW. If this is the case, CE 02 may get sensible pricing. Fingers crossed!

What to expect?

A squarish LED headlight setup with surrounding LED DRL, a small fly screen above it looks modern and futuristic. Suspension at the front gets USD telescopic forks finished in a lovely gold shade. The long wheelbase and funky side body panels grab all the attention. There are disc brakes on either end and rear tyre is a fat 150-section unit.

Turn indicators are sleek LED units, ORVMs are large and might offer good visibility. Owing to its long wheelbase, CE 02 appears like it is a single-seater, but there is space for a pillion along with a proper grab rail as seen in the recent teasers. Features-wise, we might expect Type-C charger, keyless go along with a 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster.

There is no official word regarding the powertrain for Indian market. But we can draw some conclusions based on global model. BMW CE 02 comes with two removable batteries, 2 kWh each with up to 90 km range. There is one electric motor with up to 15 bhp of peak power and 95 km/h top speed.