BMW CE04 Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of India Launch

BMW CE04 electric scooter packs a punch with 42 hp of max power and top speed of 121 kmph

As a time when Indian market is witnessing strong demand for electric two-wheelers, BMW has introduced its CE04 electric scooter. It’s unlike any other product available here and will surely be on the wish list of enthusiasts. Everything from the scooter’s design to its performance and tech features create a heightened sense of awe and excitement.

BMW CE04 is available in several overseas markets. In US, the scooter is offered at a starting price of $ 11,795 (approx. Rs 9.71 lakh). In future, BMW could introduce more affordable electric two-wheelers for India.

BMW CE04 range, specs

On a full charge, BMW CE04 electric scooter can travel around 129 km as per WMTC standard. The range seems more than adequate for everyday needs. BMW CE04 is powered by a permanent-magnet liquid cooled synchronous motor that generates 42 hp of max power at 4,900 rpm and 62 Nm of peak torque at 1,500 rpm. Top speed is electronically limited to 121 kmph. Acceleration is pretty good, with 0-50 kmph achieved in just 2.6 seconds.

BMW CE04 electric scooter utilizes high voltage battery technology, which is placed inside the scooter’s underbody. This placement helps achieve a lower centre of gravity, which in turn ensures easy ride dynamics and fun handling. Standard charging time in a home environment is 4 hours 20 minutes. When a quick charger is used, charging time is reduced to 1 hour 40 minutes. 0-80% charge with a quick charger can be achieved in just 65 minutes.

Battery charging information is displayed on the digital instrument panel. It can also be accessed via the BMW Motorrad Connected app. Range can be maximized with use of Eco ride mode. The scooter has an energy recovery system, which is used to charge the high-voltage battery via recuperation.

BMW CE04 features

While performance numbers are impressive, it’s the scooter’s design and features that make it truly remarkable. EVs have provided designers more freedom to experiment and come up with some really unique creations. BMW CE04 seems like a relevant example in that context. The scooter has a brawny profile and is being offered in dual-tone colour options.

Some key features include sporty headlamp design with LED lights, large 10.25-inch TFT display with BMW Motorrad Connectivity, striking disc wheel, flat seat design, integrated side stand and stylish decorative stickers. Riding ergonomics appear fairly comfortable for both rider and pillion. Seat height of 780 mm will ensure optimal control and handling.

Other key highlights of BMW CE04 include keyless access, ride modes of Eco, Rain and Road, ASC, BMW Motorrad ABS and electronic reverse. The scooter has a ventilated storage compartment with USB as well as side loading storage unit with inbuilt lighting. Users looking for a better experience can upgrade with optional equipment such as heated grips, anti-theft alarm, high windscreen and tire pressure monitoring system.