BMW Concept F 450 GS Revealed – 2-Cyl 450cc Engine, 48 bhp, 175 kg

When launched, BMW Concept F 450 GS might take on the likes of recently spied Aprilia Tuareg 457 among others rivals

Legacy motorcycle manufacturers have been looking into launching more affordable offerings to broaden their sales horizon. BMW has a fruitful partnership with TVS Motor in India and has successfully established a 310cc single-cylinder platform. This platform has spawned G 310 R street fighter, G 310 GS ADV-Tourer and G 310 RR supersport.

Now, the company has teased a new 450cc platform to offer buyers that want more than what this 310cc platform offers. For starters, this new 450 platform is powered by a 450cc twin-cylinder engine that can generate 48 bhp. As revealed by the company, the first motorcycle based on this new platform is an Adventure-Tourer called F 450 GS.

BMW Concept F 450 GS Revealed

One of world’s renowned motorcycle manufacturers, BMW Motorrad, has been branching out its portfolio to include a new 450 platform. The company has teased a new GS concept motorcycle based on this platform. Currently in its concept form, this motorcycle has a high probability of making it to production.

Where design is concerned, BMW Motorrad has stuck to its GS genes. The company has trickled down a lot of design elements from bigger GS bikes into this motorcycle. At the front, BMW Concept F 450 GS bears a quad-element LED DRL signature like bigger GS bikes. Production-spec motorcycle will have a functional headlight too.

There is an integrated beak at the front, which is a part of its semi fairing. We can also see a reasonably tall windscreen that should reduce wind buffeting. A large radiator for liquid-cooling is also present inside the body work at the front. Also prominent at the front, we have USD telescopic forks finished in a lovely gold shade.

These front forks are not adjustable, though. Rear gets a mono-shock setup. Knuckle guards, BMW classic colourway on White, a single-piece rally seat, rear luggage rack, a clean rear tail section (production model will get tail lights and turn indicators), an Akrapovic exhaust and a fully digital instrument cluster with advanced features are some of the notable elements.

What to expect?

There seems to be a tubular trellis frame and subframe. Wheels are of wire-spoke type and they seem to be 19-inchers at the front and 17-inchers at the rear. Tyres are chunky off-road types that will provide a lot of grip and leverage off the road. Saddle width seems manageable too, and so does the rider’s triangle.

The 450cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is the key highlight of BMW Concept F 450 GS. It makes 48 bhp and this concept weighs only 175 kg. Say 180-185 kg for production model. It is primarily developed for A2 class riders in Europe, but could be a worthy weapon against recently spied Aprilia Tuareg 457.