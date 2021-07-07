BMW Electric Scooter CE 04 Debuts With 130 Kms Range, 120 Kmph Top Speed

BMW CE 04 is expected to make its market launch in Europe later this year

BMW Motorrad has officially unveiled its upcoming flagship electric scooter named CE 04. A pre-production concept of the same made its maiden appearance back in November last year at EICMA. CE 04 becomes the first electric two-wheeler from the Bavarian automaker.

Prior to its online unveiling, test mules of the e-scooter have been spotted overseas on a couple of occasions. The scooter as evident from its earlier images sports a rather quirky yet futuristic styling. The scooter flaunts an intricate and layered bodywork that resembles Ducati Sport 1000 Biposto.

CE 04 Design

CE 04 e-scooter gets a skateboard-like design with a flat underbelly. It sits on a tubular frame structure that features a bulky but squarish bodywork with large side panels mimicking superbikes. Upfront, it gets a compact apron that houses a V-shaped LED headlamp with integrated LED DRLs along with deep creases and angular lines.

The otherwise flat, floating, single-piece seat gets a small bifurcation between the rider and pillion. It also gets a multi-layered floorboard and raised handlebars which offer a relaxed riding posture. The battery pack and electric motor are cleverly hidden inside the side body panels.

The e-scooter has been offered in two variants- Standard and Avantgarde Style. The former is offered in Light White colour with matt black sections. The latter is offered with Magellan Grey metallic colour with black/orange seat, orange wind deflector and body graphics.

A handful of modifications over the concept model have been carried out to make the electric scooter road legal. These include mirrors, reflectors, brake lights and a tyre hugger at the rear wheel which houses mudguard-mounted indicators and a number plate. Overall, the scooter looks like a modern-day Maxi-style scooter.

Features on offer

In terms of features, BMW CE 04 comes with a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen which comprises in-built navigation and smartphone connectivity. The electric scooter also receives a slew of rider-aided electronics which consist of a traction control system, multiple riding modes- Eco, Road, and Rain as standard while Dynamic mode for enthusiastic riding. Other features include all-LED lighting, black-out alloy wheels and keyless operation.

Specs

Speaking of its specifications, CE 04 is powered by an 8.9kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet electric motor mounted on the frame instead of a wheel-based BLDC hub motor offered in most contemporary e-scooters. This powertrain delivers 20 bhp over a continuous period and up to 41.5 bhp for a short duration. The e-scooter can sprint 0-50 kmph in just 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 120kmph.

BMW claims a maximum range of 130km on a single charge. Using a standard 2.3 kW charger, the battery could be restored from zero to 100 percent in 4 hours 20 minutes. However, on using a 6.9 kW DC fast charger, the battery could be replenished from zero to 80 percent in just 45 minutes.