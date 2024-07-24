BMW Electric Scooter India Launch Price Rs 14.90 Lakh – 130 Kms Range

BMW CE 04, powered by a 15 kW electric motor, promises a 130 km range and 120 km/h top speed

BMW Motorrad, the two wheeler division of the German luxury car maker has launched a new and highly exclusive electric scooter in India. Called the BMW CE 04, this flagship electric scooter that is coming in as a completely built up unit (CBU), will be the most expensive in its segment.

BMW CE 04 – Advanced Technology

BMW Motorrad’s first electric scooter in India, BMW CE 04 is built on a steel double loop frame and is set apart in terms of features, advanced technology and safety equipment. It boasts of a futuristic stance, large aprons and a flat body with an expansive bench like seat.

BMW CE 04 commands a strong road presence. Dimensions stand at 2,285mm in length and 855mm in width with a flat bench type seat with height at 780mm. The seat can also be increased to 800mm, while it rides on 15 inch wheels at the front and rear.

Where on-board technology is concerned, the BMW CE 04 receives a 10.25 inch TFT display for both connectivity and navigation with BMW Motorrad Connectivity. It also comes in with a USB type-Charger and a ventilated storage space for smartphones besides a helmet storage compartment.

It offers three riding modes of Road, Rain and Eco for varying conditions. It gets dynamic traction control, ABS Pro system as optional extras while safety is managed via ACS and traction control. Where suspension is concerned, the BMW CE 04 gets a single bridge telescopic fork and single sided swing arm with direct hinged suspension strut at the front and rear respectively.

BMW CE 04 – Power and Performance

BMW CE 04 draws its power via a 15kW electric motor that offers 41 hp peak power at 4,900 rpm and 61 Nm torque at 1,500 rpm. It allows for acceleration from 0 to 50 km/h in 2.6 seconds to hit a top speed of 120 km/h. Braking duties are handled via 265mm disc on the front and rear with standard ABS.

It receives an 8.9 kWh battery that claims a 130 km range on single charge. The battery supports DC fast charging and can be charged from 0-100% in 1 hour 40 minutes. Via a standard charger, the electric scooter takes just over 4 hours for a full battery top up.

BMW CE 04, being the most expensive electric scooter in the country, sees no direct rivals in its class in India. With bookings being opened, customers in India can place their orders via select authorized BMW Motorrad dealerships. Following the successful launch of the BMW CE 04, the company also plans launch of CE 02, which is expected to launch in India after a few months.