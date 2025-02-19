BMW F 450 GS ADV Launch Plans – Made in India?

Similar to the G 310 GS, the BMW F 450 GS will be manufactured in India and exported to multiple global markets

BMW’s GS range has highly capable machines such as the R 1250 GS and F 850 GS. There’s the entry-level G 310 GS as well, manufactured at TVS plant in Hosur. The newest GS member, BMW F 450 GS, seems perfectly suited to fill the gap between the 300cc and 850cc/900cc segments. Let’s take a look at the bike’s launch timeline and explore its key features.

BMW F 450 GS Launch in 2025

Earlier this year, BMW had showcased the F 450 GS as a concept at the 2025 Bharat Expo. The bike was first revealed at the 2024 EICMA. While F 450 GS was showcased as a concept, the bike appears to be in near-production-ready form. While enthusiasts were excited about this newest GS member, there was not enough clarity about the bike’s launch timeline.

BMW has now provided an update via its Instagram handle, indicating towards a global launch by the end of 2025. It is possible that the bike could be launched at the 2025 EICMA. The Instagram post reads – “Dreams are coming true soon – prepare for the #ConceptF450GS at the end of the year.” This could mean that BMW Motorrad will launch this motorcycle by 2025 end, or at-least showcase a production-spec model.

TVS will be manufacturing the BMW F 450 GS at its plant in Hosur. Even when locally manufactured, the bike will still have a premium price tag. Starting price could be in the range of Rs 5 lakh mark (Ex-sh), similar to what Aprilia might do with upcoming Tuareg 457. That’s expensive on its own, but reasonable for a BMW bike. The entry-level BMW G 310 GS is available at a starting price of Rs 3.30 lakh.

Talking about rivals, BMW F 450 GS will primarily take on Aprilia Tuareg 457 along with the likes of Honda NX500 and KTM 390 Adventure. Honda NX500 is currently available at a starting price of Rs 5.90 lakh. In comparison, the 390 Adventure is cheaper at Rs 3.68 lakh. KTM recently launched the updated 2025 model of 390 Adventure. Most affordable option in this space will continue to be Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, priced at Rs 2.85 lakh.

BMW F 450 GS – Features, performance, specs

Overall look and feel of BMW F 450 GS is similar to that of the larger sibling, the R 1250 GS. Some of the key highlights include a sharp beak, USD forks in golden finish, large windscreen and a quirky headlamp setup. The bike has a sculpted fuel tank, knuckle guards, robust sump guard, under seat exhaust, wire-spoke wheels and knobby tyres. Both ends have disc brakes and dual-channel ABS is likely (switchable).

BMW has revealed that F 450 GS has a lightweight profile, weighing 175 kg. Powering the bike will be a new inline twin-cylinder engine that generates 48 PS of max power. Honda NX500 has a 471cc parallel-twin engine that makes 47.5 PS. But the NX500 is heavier at 196 kg. With its lightweight profile, BMW F 450 GS has a higher power-to-weight ratio. The bike will get a range of rider aids such as ride modes, traction control and cornering ABS (switchable).