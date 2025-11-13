BMW F 450 GS Bookings Unofficially Open At Select Dealerships

It is expected that BMW F 450 GS will be launched in India later this year or early 2026

After the discontinuation of G 310 GS, BMW’s new entry-level offering in the adventure segment will be the F 450 GS. The new bike was recently unveiled at the 2025 EICMA. Ahead of its launch, which is expected soon, some dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings. Let’s check out the details.

BMW F 450 GS pre-bookings

As per reports, select dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for the upcoming BMW F 450 GS. Depending on the dealership, the booking amount can be in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. In the case of the discontinued G 310 GS, the pre-booking amount was Rs 50,000 in June 2018.

Although launch is expected soon, BMW has not provided any specific timeline. Dealers who are accepting unofficial bookings for F 450 GS are providing an unwritten assurance about giving priority delivery. BMW F 450 GS will be manufactured at the TVS facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

In addition to India, BMW F 450 GS will also be sold in European countries. The bike’s specifications are as per the mandates specified for A2 license holders in Europe. BMW F 450 GS will be manufactured exclusively in India and exported to overseas locations.

As per the BMW-TVS partnership, TVS will launch its own range of new bikes based on the 450cc platform. TVS-owned Norton too will have new bikes based on BMW’s 450cc platform. The complete range of Norton motorcycles is expected to be available in India. The first of these is expected to be launched next year in April.

BMW F 450 GS – Performance, key features

Powering the BMW F 450 GS is a new 450cc, twin-cylinder inline engine that produces 48 hp and 43 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission and comes with a left-mounted secondary drive. Users will be able to access riding modes of Rain, Road and Enduro. The bike has advanced tech features such as Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), ABS Pro and engine drag torque control (MSR).

One of the key USPs of BMW F 450 GS is the Easy Ride Clutch (ERC). This is specially designed to help new riders, even though ERC can also be useful for experienced riders. ERC works with the Shift Assistant Pro to allow gearshifts without manually operating the clutch. However, users also have the freedom to manually engage the clutch whenever required. ERC improves comfort and ride dynamics and can be useful across both urban and off-road environments.

With high localization, a competitive price point could be possible for BMW F 450 GS. BMW could introduce the F 450 GS in India at a starting price of around Rs 4 lakh to Rs 4.50 lakh. The bike will challenge rivals such as Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure. The TVS version of F 450 GS is likely to be offered at a more accessible price point.