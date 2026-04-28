BMW F 450 GS Exclusive Mid Spec Variant Walkaround – Specs, Features

BMW Motorrad has just launched the BMW F 450 GS in the country. It is one of the most anticipated motorcycle launches in the country. Starting from Rs 4.7 lakh (Ex-sh, introductory), BMW F 450 GS has emerged as an enthusiastic option for ADV fanatics and motorcyclists.

It is the base ‘Base’ variant which starts from Rs 4.7 lakh, while mid-spec Exclusive variant costs Rs 4.9 lakh and it is Rs 5.3 lakh for top-spec GS Trophy variant (all prices Ex-sh, introductory). Right in the middle, we have Exclusive variant and in this post, we will cover all the specs and features it comes with to see if it is what you need.

BMW F 450 GS Exclusive Mid Spec Variant

At the national media ride event held in hot and sunny Goa, we only experienced the top spec GS Trophy variant. It comes as standard with ERC (Easy Ride Clutch) which will probably split opinions within motorcycling purists. So, mid spec Exclusive trim emerges as the most well-equipped option without ERC.

We wished there was a GS Trophy variant without ERC or Exclusive variant with adjustable suspension, but that is sadly not the case. Adjustable suspension is exclusive with GS Trophy variant. Paying Rs 20,000 over the base ‘Base’ variant, Exclusive variant comes with a host of features and kit.

For starters, it gets a tall and transparent windshield, knuckle guards, a plastic belly pan (engine protector) and off-road type foot pegs. While these are the exterior elements with Exclusive variant which are visible to the naked eye, this mid spec variant comes with another feature under the skin, which is a quickshifter.

What else does it get?

Other notable features one gets with BMW F 450 GS Exclusive variants include a full LED headlight setup with X-shaped LED DRL signature, similar to bigger GS bikes, three riding modes (Rain, Road, Enduro), 43 mm USD telescopic front forks finished in Gold shade, an up-swept exhaust, rear single-sided mono-shock suspension and more.

All variants get the same 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster which comes with crisp resolution and a bright screen. It is compatible with BMW Motorrad Connected app and even supports music control, navigation and helmet integration. All variants get the same switchgear with the brilliant dial and tactile buttons. Even adjustable levers and heated grips are offered as standard.

The same 420cc parallel twin liquid cooled engine powers all three variants and this engine is rated at 48 bhp and 43 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Right now, BMW F 450 GS does not have any immediate multi-cylinder rivals, but will soon face competition from Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 and Aprilia Tuareg 457.























