BMW F 450 GS India Launch Date 23 April – First Teaser Out

BMW Motorrad has confirmed that the India-spec version of its upcoming F 450 GS will debut later this month, with the official launch scheduled for April 23, 2026. The motorcycle has already made its global debut, with international media rides completed in recent weeks. With its India launch now locked in, the F 450 GS is set to become an important addition to BMW’s mid-capacity motorcycle lineup.

New 450cc Platform To Replace 310 Range

The upcoming F 450 GS is based on an all-new 450cc twin-cylinder platform that will eventually replace BMW’s existing 310cc lineup. These motorcycles are being manufactured in India as part of the long-standing partnership with TVS Motor Company. Production of international spec started last year.

BMW is expected to expand this platform further with additional models such as a roadster and possibly a faired motorcycle in the future. The 450cc range is likely to become a key volume driver for BMW Motorrad, especially in emerging markets like India.

Engine, Performance And Features

Powering the F 450 GS is a 450cc parallel-twin engine producing around 48 hp and 43 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The setup complies with A2 license norms in Europe, while also offering a strong balance between performance and usability.

The bike is expected to come equipped with a comprehensive electronics package. This includes features like Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), ABS Pro and engine drag torque control (MSR). Multiple riding modes such as Rain, Road and Enduro will be offered. Other highlights include a 6.5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation and BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC), which allows both automatic and manual clutch operation.

Positioned As A Key Growth Driver

BMW Motorrad has already indicated that the new 450cc platform will be central to its growth plans. The company has been witnessing steady growth in India and is targeting continued momentum with new launches in both mid-capacity and premium segments. The F 450 GS will compete with models like KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Honda NX500, etc.

With its India debut confirmed and launch scheduled for April 23, the F 450 GS is expected to arrive in showrooms soon after. Pricing and India-specific details will be revealed at launch. The new F 450 GS will strengthen BMW’s position in the fast-growing mid-capacity adventure motorcycle segment in India, offering a blend of performance, technology and premium appeal.