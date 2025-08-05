BMW F 450 GS Looks Ready For Launch – New Details Revealed

Similar to the discontinued G 310 GS, all-new BMW F 450 GS will be manufactured in India and cater to both domestic and international markets

BMW F 450 GS has been spotted yet again and this time, with minimal camouflage. Everything appears production-ready, hinting at an imminent launch. The same platform will also be used for more 450cc bikes from TVS and Norton in the future. Let’s check out the details.

BMW F 450 GS – Styling and features

Overall look and feel seems quite familiar to the R 1300 GS, BMW’s flagship ADV bike. BMW F 450 GS has a striking road presence, with features such as an integrated front beak, USD forks in golden finish, a large windscreen, hand guards and sculpted fuel tank. As compared to the concept that had a high-mounted side exhaust, the near-production version uses a standard upswept exhaust.

A robust bash plate can be seen, which is likely to be metallic. BMW F 450 GS will be capable of handling light to moderate off-road tracks. A metallic bash plate will provide better protection in comparison to units made from plastic or composite materials. Combining utility with style, the full-size bash plate enhances the bike’s rugged character as well.

BMW F 450 GS has a split seat design and comfortable riding stance. It’s made possible with the raised handlebar design and mid-set footpegs. The bike is using 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. It is likely that the option of cross spoke wheels will be available, as was seen with the concept model.

These will benefit riders who want to fully unlock the bike’s off-roading capabilities. BMW F 450 GS utilizes a steel bridge trellis frame, integrated with a bolt-on rear subframe. Both wheels have disc brakes and dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

New engine, tech kit

BMW F 450 GS will be utilizing an entirely new 450 cc, parallel twin-cylinder engine. Power output is expected around 47 bhp, which will meet the requirements of A2 license category across Europe. As power to weight ratio of 0.27 bhp/kg is also predefined for A2 license category, the BMW F 450 GS could weigh close to 175 kg.

Comparing performance with rival offerings, the KTM 390 Adventure utilizes a 398.63?cc, single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine. It generates 46 PS and 39 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is powered by a 452 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine. It generates 40.02 PS and 40 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

BMW F 450 GS will be getting an array of rider aids for effortless, hassle-free rides. Likely items include ride modes and switchable traction control and ABS. BMW could offer a quickshifter as an optional feature. Tech kit will include a full colour TFT display with support for Bluetooth connectivity. Users will be able to access calls, texts, music and turn-by-turn navigation. Display navigation will be quite convenient with BMW’s rotary controller installed on the handlebar.

