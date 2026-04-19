BMW F 450 GS Pre-Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch This Week

BMW Motorrad has officially opened pre-bookings for the upcoming F 450 GS in India, ahead of its launch scheduled for April 23, 2026. The announcement was made via the brand’s social media channels, confirming that interested customers can now reserve the motorcycle through authorised dealerships.

The teaser image shared by BMW Motorrad highlights the adventure-focused nature of the bike, with the F 450 GS seen tackling off-road terrain. With pre-bookings now live, the launch phase for BMW’s new mid-capacity ADV is well underway.

New 450cc Platform Gains Momentum

The F 450 GS is based on BMW’s all-new 450cc parallel-twin platform, which is set to replace the brand’s current 310cc lineup over time. Developed in collaboration with TVS Motor Company, this platform is expected to underpin multiple future models, including a roadster and potentially a fully-faired offering. Production of the international-spec version has already commenced in India, positioning the country as a key manufacturing hub for BMW’s global mid-capacity strategy.

Powering the F 450 GS is a 450cc twin-cylinder engine producing around 48 hp and 43 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The setup is tuned to meet global A2 license norms while offering a strong balance of performance and usability for everyday riding as well as touring.

The motorcycle is expected to feature a comprehensive electronics suite, including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and engine drag torque control (MSR). Multiple riding modes such as Rain, Road and Enduro will be offered. Other highlights are likely to include a 6.5-inch TFT display with navigation, connected features and BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) system, allowing both automatic and manual clutch operation.

Motorrad Sales Under Pressure, 450 GS To Drive Growth

BMW Motorrad’s performance in India has been under some pressure in recent times. As per latest data, the brand sold 1,216 motorcycles in Q1 2026, registering a decline of 11.43% YoY compared to 1,373 units in Q1 2025. This drop reflects slowing momentum in the existing lineup, especially in the entry and mid-capacity segments.

With the launch of the new F 450 GS, BMW is looking to reverse this trend. The new 450cc platform is expected to play a crucial role in boosting volumes, offering a more accessible and modern alternative to the outgoing 310 range. Positioned in the fast-growing adventure segment, the F 450 GS could help BMW Motorrad regain growth momentum in the current fiscal.

Positioned As A Key Product For India

BMW Motorrad is banking heavily on the new 450cc platform to drive growth in markets like India. The F 450 GS will slot into the fast-growing adventure motorcycle segment, competing with models like KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and Honda NX500.

With pre-bookings now open and launch just days away, the F 450 GS is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening BMW’s presence in the mid-capacity segment. Pricing and variant details will be revealed at the official launch on April 23.