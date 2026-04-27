BMW F 450 GS Review – The Baby GS You’ve Been Waiting For?

BMW Motorrad has been at the helm of establishing a more affordable multi-cylinder motorcycle portfolio. The new 450 range of motorcycles is their first step towards it, being manufactured in partnership with TVS Motor. First of this bunch is BMW F 450 GS, which is a first of its kind multi-cylinder ADV bike at that displacement class and price point.

Launched at a starting price of Rs 4.7 lakh (Ex-sh), BMW F 450 GS is offered in three variants with mid-spec Exclusive priced at Rs 4.9 lakh and top-spec GS Trophy priced at Rs 5.3 lakh (both Ex-sh). At the media ride event in Goa, we experienced the GS Trophy variant and it is the only one to come with ERC (Easy Ride Clutch) and this is what we think about the BMW F 450 GS and ERC.

BMW F 450 GS Review

F 450 GS was unveiled a long time ago and the design of this motorcycle is familiar to enthusiasts by now. It is a handsome machine with striking looks and immense road presence. Colour options are straight forward – Base and mid Exclusive variants only get Cosmic Black, while GS Trophy only gets the eye-candy Racing Blue Metallic. I wish there was a pure White colour in the mix.

Headlight design is probably the most standout, as it is inspired by larger R 1300 GS. X-shaped LED DRLs along with vertically stacked LED headlights have been done well, but it continues to remind us of ‘Predator’ face. Google it. Silhouette and overall aesthetics fall in line with bigger GS bikes in the portfolio, which is a good thing.

Gold colour on handlebar and USD telescopic front forks look particularly premium and the funky White painted mainframe is only with GS Trophy variant. India-spec version misses out on the wire-spoke wheels and all variants get alloy wheels as standard. There is no luggage rack too, which lends it a cleaner aesthetic. Front brake disc placement feels unusual visually and takes away from the otherwise premium stance.

Equipment & Features

Starting with the base ‘Base’ variant, we get quite a bit of features as standard. These include the 6.5-inch TFT screen, BMW’s signature rotary dial seen with bigger bikes, heated grips, adjustable levers, adjustable rear brake lever, 43 mm USD telescopic front forks, all LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, Traction Control, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels and more.

Mid-spec Exclusive variant adds a host of other features in an attempt to carve out a middle ground below the GS Trophy variant. It brings off-road foot pegs, a tall transparent windshield, a quickshifter (Shift Assistant Pro), Riding Modes Pro, plastic belly pan, knuckle guards and others. We wished there was a GS Trophy variant without ERC (Easy Ride Clutch) or Exclusive variant with adjustable suspension.

The top-spec GS Trophy variant brings the BMW Motorrad tricolour paint scheme, tinted rally style windshield, White painted main frame, White knuckle guards, metallic (Aluminium) bash plate, fully adjustable (Compression, Rebound) USD telescopic front forks and the most notable feature it brings, is ERC (Easy Ride Clutch). This might either be a godsend or redundant for motorcyclists and will split opinions.

Performance & Powertrain

F 450 GS is the first twin-cylinder motorcycle from BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor partnership. The name might say 450, but this engine actually displaces 420cc. This is a parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine with a 135-degree crank, producing around 48 bhp of peak power and 43 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Top-spec GS Trophy variant we experienced, came with a quickshifter and ERC.

This is a buttery smooth engine and captivates the essence of big Beamers perfectly. Even the exhaust sound is quite snarly and appealing. This is an engine which will appeal to many and is characterful too.

Throttle response and overall on-off throttle transitions were well tuned for this price segment. The power build up is linear and acceleration is addictive, delivering a strong and punchy performance every time you pull the throttle wide open. 0-100 km/h comes up under 6 seconds (speedo indicated).

Easy Ride Clutch

We have to talk about ERC, as BMW F 450 GS is currently the most affordable motorcycle in India to offer this feature. It is not an automatic gearbox, but more of an automatic clutch. You still get a conventional clutch lever and gear shifter, but their usage is significantly reduced. In simple terms, it works like a centrifugal clutch integrated mechanically into the gearbox.

The system cannot be switched off, as it is not electronic. The only time you need to use the clutch lever is while starting the bike. After that, clutch operation becomes optional, especially with the quickshifter available on the GS Trophy variant. It does take some time to get used to, but proves quite convenient in stop-go traffic.

ERC essentially brings scooter-like ease in city riding, while still retaining manual control for highway or spirited riding. However, it is important to note that gear shifts still need to be done manually, and the rider must ensure the correct gear at all times. The bike also assists by suggesting the appropriate gear on the instrument cluster.

Our main gripe is that the bike can roll even when slotted in first gear, which can catch riders off guard, especially on inclines. Also, the system engages only after around 2,500 rpm, so traditional half-clutch control is not possible.

Ride & Handling

14L fuel tank looks huge, but is rather accommodating with a sleek saddle. Seat height is slightly on the taller side at 845 mm, but kerb weight is 178 kg, which makes BMW F 450 GS manageable for a 6-footer like myself. The 178 kg kerb weight is quite less considering it is a large ADV motorcycle with a twin-cylinder engine. Ergonomics is upright and comfortable over long distances. Rider footpegs are slightly rear-set which we didn’t mind.

Fully adjustable suspension allows riders to tweak the setup to their liking, fettling with compression and rebound. Even with default settings, we found the suspension setup to be quite apt for Indian roads, but a slightly stiffer setup is recommended because of the vertical movement on road undulance. It is eager to tip into a lean and holds a line quite well.

Bump absorption is commendable too and makes light work of Indian roads. Experience can be further tweaked as per preference. Braking performance was adequate too with strong bite and progression. However, we would have liked a twin disc setup at the front, for premium aesthetics. If Benelli 302R can have twin discs at the front, why not BMW F 450 GS?

Features & Technology

Where features are concerned, BMW F 450 GS is quite well equipped. It gets heated grips as standard which might come handy on that Ladakh ride. Also, the 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, rotary dials and switchgear are also standard, making the digital experience identical across variants.

BMW’s dial and switchgear is an absolute joy to use and offers one of the slickest experience in the business. This 6.5-inch cluster is crisp in resolution and is fairly bright even in hot, humid and sunny Goa. The menu is well laid-out and is intuitive to use with a slick UI. This cluster supports Bluetooth connectivity via the BMW Motorrad Connect app with smartphone and even supports audio devices integrated into the rider’s and even pillion’s helmet.

With the app, one can get navigation feature working without a BMW account and phone number validation, which we appreciated. There’s a Type-C USB port to charge your phone or peripherals too.

Should You Buy One?

While the launch prices are introductory, we feel that BMW F 450 GS is well priced, considering everything it is offering. It is currently the most affordable twin-cylinder ADV, the most accessible BMW GS and the only bike in this space to offer an automatic clutch. Local manufacturing has ensured that pricing is competitive and it undercuts its direct rival, which is the Honda NX500 and will rival upcoming multi-cylinder ADVs like Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 and Aprilia Tuareg 457.