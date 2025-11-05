BMW F 450 GS Specs Revealed – 48 bhp, 43 Nm, Auto Clutch

To be manufactured in India by TVS, the BMW F 450 GS will be exported to multiple overseas locations including Europe

BMW has unveiled the all-new F 450 GS adventure bike at the 2025 EICMA. Across European markets, the bike will be targeted at A2 license holders. BMW F 450 GS promises a fun-filled ride experience, backed by enhanced agility, stability and instant throttle response. A range of rider aids ensure a seamless experience and enhance control and handling. Let’s get more details on the BMW F 450 GS.

BMW F 450 GS – Styling and features

With design inspiration from the adventure flagship R 1300 GS, the BMW F 450 GS has a striking road presence. Some of the standout features include twin barrel LED headlight setup, X-shaped LED DRL and an angular front beak. The bike has a compact windshield, sleek side panels, curvy fuel tank, exposed tubular steel frame, USD forks in golden finish and an upswept exhaust.

BMW F 450 GS is available in three colour options. Users will be able to choose from four variants – Basic, Exclusive, Sport and Trophy. The Exclusive variant has features such as off-road foot pegs, engine guard, hand guards, Riding Modes Pro, Shift Assistant Pro and clear windshield. The BMW F 450 GS Sport variant gets an additional feature of sport suspension.

Top-spec BMW F 450 GS Trophy variant gets additional equipment such as white hand guards, aluminium engine guard, Easy Ride Clutch and tinted Rallye windshield. With the Easy Ride Clutch (ERC), users can experience significant improvement in ride dynamics and comfort. ERC is one of the key USPs of BMW F 450 GS.

Working in combination with the Shift Assistant Pro, the ERC does away with the need to apply the clutch manually. However, the manual clutch functionality is always active and can be utilized by the rider whenever needed. ERC is beneficial across all riding environments such as city traffic, off-road and highway cruising.

BMW F 450 GS – Performance, specs

Powering the BMW F 450 GS is a 450cc, twin-cylinder inline engine that generates 48 hp and 43 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission and left-mounted secondary drive. With the Shift Assistant Pro, users can achieve quick upshifts and downshifts without manually operating the clutch. There are three riding modes – Rain, Road and Enduro. Other tech features include ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), engine drag torque control (MSR) and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC).

BMW F 450 GS utilizes an all-new tubular steel frame that is designed for robustness, optimal rigidity and driving precision. The bike has a short wheelbase, which unlocks an agile ride experience. Suspension setup comprises 43 mm KYB USD forks and a KYB monoshock at the rear. The latter comes with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping.

Wheel size is 19-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear, wrapped with dual-purpose 100/90 and 130/80 tubeless tyres. Braking setup comprises a 310 mm disc brake with Brembo 4-piston fixed calliper at the front and a 240 mm disc with 1-piston calliper at the rear. BMW Motorrad ABS Pro is standard for all variants of F 450 GS.

Tech kit for BMW F 450 GS includes a large 6.5-inch TFT display, a standard feature for all variants. It displays a comprehensive range of information and has a multitude of connectivity features. BMW has also provided a USB-C charging port in the cockpit area.

BMW F 450 GS – Launch, pricing

It is expected that the BMW F 450 GS will be launched in India in 2026. Launch price could be around Rs 4 lakh to Rs 4.50 lakh. The bike will be manufactured at TVS’s Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu. Rivals will include bikes like Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure.