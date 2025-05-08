BMW F 450 GS Spied In Karnataka – To Be Made By TVS?

With the G 310 GS discontinued, the BMW F 450 GS becomes the new entry-level model in the brand’s highly celebrated GS family

After it was showcased as a concept at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, the BMW F 450 GS has been spotted on road tests in Karnataka state, India, for the first time. In an earlier statement, BMW had stated that the production version will be a close match to the near-production-ready concept. Let’s explore some of the key features seen with the test models.

BMW F 450 GS Spied – Styling and features

Spy shots show Kannada boards, confirming that the testing was being done in Karnataka. This suggests that TVS Motor might be testing these units and it aligns with the speculations that TVS is handling the production side of things. While heavily camouflaged, some of the signature features such as raised front fender, USD forks in golden finish and a tall windscreen are evident.

While the concept had a high-mounted exhaust, the test mules can be seen with an upswept exhaust. This placement is more practical as mounting the side panniers becomes easier. The test vehicle can also be seen with a top case. While the concept was presented with cross-wire-spoke wheels, the test mules can be seen with alloy wheels. These appear to be the same units as were used with the now discontinued G 310 GS.

BMW had earlier mentioned that changes for the production model could include different options for the wheels. However, the 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel sizes might be the same across all options. The alloy wheels onboard these test mules look like they’re wrapped in Eurogrip Duratrail EB+ tyres.

BMW F 450 GS will have the same design DNA, as seen with the larger R 1300 GS. The concept model came with an exciting colour scheme, combining shades of blue, white and red. This is something similar to that of the Trophy version of the BMW R 1300 GS. One can expect similar colour options with the production model. These colours highlight the key characteristics of BMW GS bikes such as top-notch performance, quality and off-roading capabilities.

BMW F 450 GS – Performance, specs

With the F 450 GS, BMW has focused on creating a truly versatile machine that can seamlessly handle both road and off-road environments. Speculations suggest that the bike utilizes an entirely new twin-cylinder inline engine, unlocking 48 hp allowed for A2 class license holders across Europe. The engine is designed to be lightweight and compact with the use of special materials such as magnesium. The bike is expected to be offered with a 6-speed gearbox.

Chassis and other components are designed to meet the 175 kg minimum weight requirement of A2 class. Suspension setup may comprise fully-adjustable USD forks at front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock with load-dependent damping at the rear. Both ends have a single-disc brake setup and dual-channel ABS will be standard. Tech kit includes a 6.5-inch TFT with Bluetooth connectivity for navigation, calls and notifications.

Expected rider aids include cornering ABS, configurable riding modes and traction control. BMW F 450 GS is expected to be launched in India later this year or in early 2026. Launch price could be around Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. In India, the BMW F 450 GS will be locally made by TVS and will take on rivals such as KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

Source