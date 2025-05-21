BMW F 450 GS Spied With Minimal Camo – New Details Revealed

BMW F 450 GS will likely be launched by the end of this year, with a price tag of around Rs 5 lakh

After discontinuing the G 310 GS, BMW Motorrad is developing a new entry-level addition to its famed GS family. While earlier test mules were heavily camouflaged, latest spy shots provide more clarity on how the bike will look like. The test mule seems close to production-ready. Let’s check out the details.

BMW F 450 GS – Key highlights

Overall design and styling of BMW F 450 GS seems inspired by its larger sibling, the R 1300 GS. For example, BMW F 450 GS utilizes X-shaped LED DRL elements that are similar to that of R 1300 GS. However, to ensure a distinctive profile, a stacked LED headlamp lighting setup has been used with the F 450 GS. The larger sibling comes with a single LED headlamp.

Other key highlights include sharp LED turn indicators, a large windscreen and a raised front beak. BMW F 450 GS has multi-layered sharp panelling and gets a sculpted fuel tank. While the concept was presented at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo with a single-piece seat, this near-production-ready unit comes with split seats.

Features that instantly get one’s attention include the USD forks and handlebar in golden finish and a chunky upswept exhaust. A number of accessories can be seen such as hand guards, a robust bash plate (likely metallic) and a top box at the rear. The bike has slots for mounting panniers at the rear.

With its compact profile, BMW F 450 GS will effectively meet both urban and mild off-roading needs. The bike has a relaxed riding stance, which makes it suitable for long-distance touring. While the concept was seen with wire-spoke wheels, this test vehicle utilizes alloy wheels. For folks who intend to use the bike more for off-roading, BMW could offer wire-spoke wheels as an accessory.

Performance, specs

In an earlier statement, BMW had stated that F 450 GS would be using a new twin-cylinder inline engine that had been developed from scratch. With a first-of-its-kind ignition offset, the engine has a distinctive feel and delivers a more engaging throttle response. The engine produces 48 hp, making it ideal for the A2 licence category across Europe. BMW F 450 GS will be using a 6-speed gearbox.

Alloy wheels are 19-inch front and 17-inch rear, wrapped in road-biased dual-purpose tyres. Both ends have disc brakes and dual-channel ABS will be standard. To meet the A2 license category requirements, the bike will have a kerb weight of 175 kg. The bike has a preload-adjustable mono-shock with load-dependent damping at the rear. Rider aids expected with the BMW F 450 GS include traction control, configurable riding modes and cornering ABS. A 6.5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth will ensure seamless connectivity and navigation.

Similar to the now discontinued G 310 GS, the BMW F 450 GS will be manufactured by TVS Motor. Launch in India is expected later this year. BMW F 450 GS will challenge rivals such as Honda NX500, KTM 390 Adventure, CFMoto 450 MT, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and upcoming Aprilia Tuareg 457.

