BMW F 450 GS Teased Ahead Of EICMA Reveal – India Launch In 2026?

With a strategic partnership with TVS Motor, a renowned 2W and 3W vehicle manufacturer in India, BMW Motorrad established an affordable 310cc platform. This platform spawned G 310 R (Roadster), G 310 GS (Adventure Tourer) and G 310 RR (Supersport). These motorcycles were all powered by a single-cylinder engine.

Now, BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor have jointly developed a new 450cc platform. Unlike the 310cc platform, the 450cc platform is powered by a twin-cylinder engine and the first motorcycle to debut this powertrain will be the F 450 GS. BMW Motorrad has teased this motorcycle ahead of a global debut at EICMA Show 2025. Let’s take a closer look.

BMW F 450 GS Teased

Early next month, BMW Motorrad will reveal its new F 450 GS adventure tourer motorcycle. The company teased a fuel tank of this upcoming motorcycle with F 450 graphics on its social media handles. It will be the production-spec version of F 450 GS concept showcased at 2025 Auto Expo in Delhi NCR.

This motorcycle has been spied testing in India multiple times and revealed a premium adventure tourer motorcycle with the new 450cc twin-cylinder engine. Production will be managed by TVS Motor and it will launch in India and then exported to major markets across the globe.

TVS versions along with Norton versions based on this new 450cc engine have been confirmed too. This new 450cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine develops around 48 bhp of peak power and 45 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. There is a possibility of BMW offering a semi-automatic gearbox with F 450 GS as well.

Premium ADV design

BMW G 450 GS is likely to borrow most of the design elements from the concept including the quad-pot LED headlights, semi-fairing with a pronounced beak, a tall windscreen which could be adjustable, USD telescopic front forks with a Golden finish, sculpted fuel tank, split seat design and other elements.

Because this is road-centric motorcycle, it rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheel combination. Single-disc setups will handle braking duties at both ends, coupled with dual-channel ABS. The iconic Blue and White colourway might be on offer too. Where features are concerned, a 6.5-inch colour TFT display will be on offer, featuring Bluetooth and other connected features. Launch is likely in 2026.