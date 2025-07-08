BMW F 450 GS To Get Semi-Automatic Gearbox Option – Launch Soon

It’s not just a bigger engine and more features – BMW F 450 GS could actually introduce a new tech in the form of a semi-automatic transmission

BMW F 450 GS, the smallest member of the GS family, will work as a replacement for the discontinued BMW G 310 GS. The bike will be manufactured in India by TVS Motor. Ahead of its launch, some new interesting details about the BMW F 450 GS have been revealed. Let’s check it out.

BMW F 450 GS – Semi-automatic transmission option

One of the biggest revelations about the upcoming BMW F 450 GS so far is that it will feature a semi-automatic gearbox variant. There will be a conventional gearbox model as well, which will be available at a more accessible price point. The semi-automatic gearbox option to be introduced with F 450 GS may not be exactly the same as the ASA (Automated Shift Assistant) technology seen with BMW’s flagship models.

BMW bikes like R 1300 GS Adventure and R 1300 GS have the ASA option. This tech is planned to be introduced with other BMW bikes as well, but exact details are not available. In bikes with ASA, users have the option to choose from two modes – A Mode and D Mode. In A mode, riders can change gears manually via the shift pedal without using the clutch. This is essentially the bike’s manual mode.

In D mode, the automatic mode, the advanced system manages the gear changes automatically. All stages including bike start, riding and stopping the bike are handled by the automatic gearbox. For the F 450 GS, BMW Motorrad is likely to provide a semi-automatic gearbox option. Installing the fully automatic gearbox requires tweaks to the bike’s standard transmission setup, which takes time.

So, rollout of the automatic gearbox for BMW’s other bikes is likely to be done in a gradual manner. Development cost will also be a key factor in determining whether entry-level BMW bikes like F 450 GS will get an automatic gearbox option. For now, BMW is likely to introduce a semi-automatic gearbox option with F 450 GS.

450cc roadster, a faired model

It has also been revealed that BMW’s new 450cc platform could spawn new models in the future. While exact details have not been provided, it would be safe to expect a naked roadster and a faired version. However, a proper timeline for the launch of these models has not been revealed. For now, the F 450 GS is the primary focus.

Another detail recently revealed about BMW F 450 GS is that the bike will be getting rider modes. A quickshifter will be available as an optional feature. Moreover, the bike will be getting features that will enhance both on-road and off-road ride experience. In case of the latter, options could include switchable traction control and off-road mode with off-road ABS. Different wheel combos will be available including a 19-inch/17-inch wheel combination.

BMW F 450 GS will be using a new 450cc parallel twin-cylinder engine. Power output is 47.3 bhp, which aligns with the A2 licence category across Europe. BMW F 450 GS is expected to be launched across global markets and in India later this year. BMW’s 450cc platform will also be used with the upcoming TVS Apache 450 and Norton 450.

