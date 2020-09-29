BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS Launch Date is 8th Oct – Official

After weeks of teasing, BMW India has finally revealed the launch date of their best selling motorcycles

BMW Motorrad will be launching BS6 variants of its entry-level G 310 R & G 310 GS motorcycles in India on 8th Oct. Launch was expected to take place much earlier, but got delayed due to lockdown. Bookings opened earlier this month.

What’s new in BMW G 310 BS6 variants?

Some of the key updates on G 310 twins include sharper and muscular design, full-LED headlamp and turn signals, orange frame and alloys, updated instrument console, golden front suspension, reconfigured exhaust pipe and horizontal rear fenders. Some of these design elements appear to be inspired by features commonly seen on KTM motorcycles.

Powering the BS6 G 310 twins could be the same BS6 engine that is currently in use with TVS Apache RR 310. It’s a 313cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled, DOC unit that can generate max power of 33.53 bhp at 9,700 rpm and max torque of 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm.

Competitive pricing strategy

While the BMW brand name commands a premium, the company could employ a more practical pricing policy this time around, especially for the entry-level G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 motorcycles. To make the G 310 twins attractive to a wider consumer base, BMW is expected to choose a competitive pricing policy. BS6 variants will be priced higher than the BS4 models, but the price gap with rivals will be reduced.

For example, if we talk about the G 310 R naked streetfighter, its BS4 model had a price tag of Rs 2.99 lakh. In comparison, the bike’s primary rival KTM 390 Duke BS6 retails at Rs 2.57 lakh (ex-showroom). Coming to the G 310 GS adventure tourer, its BS4 model was priced at Rs 3.49 lakh. Its primary rival KTM Adventure 390 BS6 is priced at Rs 3.04 lakh. G 310 GS also competes with Royal Enfield Himalayan that has a starting price of Rs 1.94 lakh.

BMW could choose a midway pricing point for the G 310 twins, which is somewhere between the price of the outgoing BS4 models and price of existing rivals. This will make the bikes more accessible to customers who want to go with the BMW nameplate.

Pre-Bookings for BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 variants are open for Rs 50k. It can be done online or one can also visit the nearest BMW Motorrad dealership. Customers who opt for the pre-book option can benefit from a special EMI scheme wherein monthly EMI amount is just Rs 4.5k. Customers need to pre-book their bike before launch to avail this special EMI offer.