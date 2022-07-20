BMW G 310 RR China Launch Soon – Will Be Exported From India

BMW G 310 RR is the smallest and cheapest of BMW’s RR range of motorcycles worldwide

BMW Motorrad recently launched the G 310 RR in India. It is based on the TVS Apache RR 310. We were expecting the German brand to make some changes to the looks, to create a unique identity for the baby RR.

But instead, what we got was a BMW branded TVS Apache RR 310 with some TVS proprietary features deleted for an addition of Rs. 20,000 to 35,000 depending on variants. With the G 310 RR, BMW has expanded its popular 310cc portfolio to new heights while reaching new customers in a significantly lower price bracket than their indigenous products.

BMW Motorrad has sold 50,000 units of their 310cc range globally, of which 15,000 units are clocked from India alone – making it their biggest 310cc market. China comes next with 6,000 unit sales. To improve sales further, BMW is going to launch the G 310 RR in China.

BMW G310RR Export to China

China is an important market for BMW Motorrad. G 310 RR is expected to do really well in Dragon land. But the BMW G310RR is manufactured here in India by TVS in Hosur plant, Chennai as part of a collaboration between the two.

Markus Mueller-Zambre, head of Asia, China, Pacific and Africa region at BMW Motorrad, said that BMW G 310 RR exports from India will start with the Chinese market. China is the second market where the baby RR will be launched after India, as it is manufactured here. The China launch will happen in the coming months. He also added that BMW G 310 RR will only be manufactured in India at TVS manufacturing facility and the bikes sold in China will be exported from Chennai.

Specs & Competition

As BMW G310RR is just a rebranded TVS Apache RR 310, all the dimensions remain the same too. It measures 2,001 mm in length, 786 mm in width, 1,135 mm in height and has a 1,365 mm long wheelbase. It tips the scale at 174 kg and has a relatively accessible 810 mm seat height.

In terms of performance, it puts out 33.52 bhp of power at 9,700 RPM and 27.3 Nm of torque at 7,700 RPM. It gets a 300 mm disc at front and a 240 mm disc at the rear connected by a dual-channel ABS system. Both BMW and TVS get USD forks at front finished in gold colour and a mono-shock at the rear. But it is the TVS Apache RR 310 that gets an option to upgrade to fully adjustable front and rear suspension by WP. This upgrade, along with others, are offered under TVS’ brilliant BTO packages.

BMW G310RR competes against KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and TVS Apache RR 310 in India. In China, KTM still puts up a tough fight against BMW’s new baby RR. As KTM products are licensed to manufacture by CF Moto, a Chinese motorcycle manufacturing giant, in China and products like RC 390 exist. It would be interesting to see how many G 310 RR will be exported to China from India in Q2 of 2023. In related news, BMW is also expected to launch its CE 04 electric maxi-scooter in India.

