BMW G 310 RR Is The Official Name – Fairing Fully Revealed

BMW G 310 RR comes with a design that is very similar to Apache RR 310 with subtle changes to create its own identity

BMW Motorrad has been one of the most popular premium performance motorcycle makers in the world. For a very long time, BMW has only been concentrating on the pricier end of the spectrum. To get more customers into the BMW family, BMW partnered with TVS Motors to co-develop a 310 cc platform beneficial for both.

The result was a potent platform on which BMW based the G 310 R street bike and G 310 GS adventure-tourer. TVS took a different approach with this platform to create Apache RR 310, a fully-faired track-focused machine. Now, BMW is launching their 3rd bike on the platform which is a fully-faired motorcycle that is very close to Apache RR 310.

BMW G 310 RR – Fairing Revealed

Falling into RR series of BMW motorcycles, G 310 RR is a fully faired motorcycle with its main focus is to set tracks on fire. It has joined the ranks of other RR series motorcycles like S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR. BMW G 310 RR is the smallest and cheapest RR motorcycle in its lineup both here in India and globally.

BMW India has been regularly teasing their upcoming motorcycle. Their latest teaser has fully revealed fairing design as well as the graphics. It also reveals the official name of the sports bike, which is G 310 RR. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Vinod and Tanmoy for sharing the image. BMW India had announced a contest, where lucky fans were given the first official look at the G310RR.

After seeing the photos of BMW G 310 RR, we couldn’t help but notice the similarities with Apache RR 310. It has the same wheels, exhaust, lower fairing and even the tyres. Instead of petal discs on Apache RR 310, BMW has equipped its motorcycle with conventional disc brakes.

310 RR gets USD forks at front finished in a gold shade which looks very classy. At the rear, it gets a mono-shock that is adjustable for preload. These are the same non-adjustable unit found on TVS Apache RR 310. In terms of chassis, it gets a trellis frame where the engine is a stressed member. It also gets an aluminium swingarm for added lightness and rigidity.

Engine & Features

BMW has equipped the 310 RR with the 313 cc engine co-developed with TVS. This engine is a liquid-cooled unit with a 4-valve head. Just like its TVS counterpart, it also gets 4 riding modes that alter the power, torque, throttle map, throttle response and traction. In Sport mode and Track mode, this engine is on full tap producing 34 PS @9700 RPM and 27.3 Nm @7700 RPM. In Urban mode and Rain mode, the performance is capped at 25.8 PS and 25 Nm.

This engine is mated to a 6-speed smooth shifting gearbox. It also gets slip and assist clutch to ensure a smooth transition between gears. Apache RR 310 boasts a top speed of 160 kph and an acceleration figure of 0-100 kph under 7.2 seconds. Since 310 RR is mostly similar, we expect the BMW to get similar numbers. BMW 310 RR also gets a fully digital instrument cluster with phone connectivity. It gets LED headlights, LED tail-lights and LED indicators. Apart from the riding modes, it also gets dual-channel ABS as standard.

Even though most of the motorcycle is similar to Apache RR 310, BMW has trickled down its bigger RR series styling and colour schemes to make it stand out. Expect launch price of BMW G310RR to be at a premium over TVS Apache 310. BMW is also likely to provide options for customisations in terms of an adjustable front USD suspension and sportier clip-on handlebars for good leverage on the race track. These addons could be similar to TVS’s BTO program where a customer can modify his/her motorcycle straight from the factory.