BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition Launch Price Rs 2.99 Lakh – Celebrates 10k Sales

BMW Motorrad India has introduced a new Limited Edition of the G 310 RR to celebrate achieving the milestone of 10,000 units sold in the country since launch. The special edition brings cosmetic updates and exclusivity while retaining the performance and features that have made the G 310 RR a popular choice among sports bike enthusiasts.

What’s New in the Limited Edition

The Limited Edition stands out with a complete decal body kit, including graphics on the wheel rims, giving the motorcycle a sharper and more aggressive look. A unique ‘1/310’ badge on the fuel tank underlines exclusivity, highlighting that this model is part of a limited run. Two colour options are on offer – Cosmic Black and Polar White. Priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the G 310 RR Limited Edition is available across all BMW Motorrad dealerships in India.

The bike carries forward the fully-faired design inspired by BMW’s litre-class supersport, the S 1000 RR. A sharp front end with full-LED headlights, transparent visor, and black handlebars underline its racing intent. The aerodynamic bodywork, Champion’s Dome, and tank-hugging rider ergonomics reflect track DNA, while premium details such as gold USD forks, aluminium swingarm, and Michelin Pilot Street tyres ensure both aesthetics and performance. The Limited Edition also includes a 5-inch TFT display with intuitive graphics, multiple ride statistics, and mode-based layouts. Controls can be managed via the Infotainment Control Switch.

Performance and Ride Modes

At its core, the BMW G 310 RR continues with a 312 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine delivering 34 hp (25 kW) at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. A race-tuned anti-hopping clutch reduces engine braking and improves stability during aggressive downshifts.

Riders can choose from four ride modes – Track, Urban, Sport, and Rain – each adjusting throttle response and ABS intervention to suit conditions. The Ride-by-Wire system ensures precise throttle control, while automatic idle speed management prevents stalls during starts. The bike features a tubular steel frame with bolt-on rear subframe, USD front forks, and a rear mono-shock setup, tuned for stability and neutral cornering. Braking duties are handled by a dual-channel ABS system with rear wheel lift-off protection for added safety during hard braking.

Ownership and Support

BMW India Financial Services is offering flexible financing options, including support for accessories and rider gear purchases. The G 310 RR Limited Edition is backed by BMW Motorrad’s standard 3-year unlimited kilometre warranty, extendable up to 5 years, along with 24×7 Roadside Assistance.

With this Limited Edition, BMW Motorrad not only marks a sales milestone but also strengthens the G 310 RR’s position as an accessible entry point into the brand’s sportbike lineup. By combining exclusivity, aggressive styling, and proven performance, the G 310 RR Limited Edition caters to enthusiasts looking for a motorcycle with a strong blend of everyday usability and racetrack-inspired character.