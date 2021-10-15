BMW G310 Production Crosses 1 Lakh In Under 5 Yrs – From TVS Plant

The G 310 Series forms the entry-level offering of the international lineup of BMW Motorrad

TVS Motor has announced the roll out of 100,000th unit of BMW Motorrad’s 310cc series of motorcycles from its manufacturing facility based out of Hosur in Tamil Nadu. The bikemaker manufactures G 310 models- R and GS for BMW which are retailed in the local market as well as exported to overseas markets.

In 2013, both TVS and BMW Motorrad joined hands and signed a cooperation agreement to develop and produce sub-500cc motorcycles for the global market. This has led to the development and launch of three motorcycles based on the 310cc platform- the two BMW models mentioned above and TVS Apache RR 310.

1 Lakh Milestone In Under 5 Years

All three models are assembled at the same Hosur-based facility. This plant produces around 10 percent of BMW Motorrad’s volumes globally. Production of the BMW G 310 twins started in late 2016 and the company has been able to achieve the 1 lakh mark within five years. 50,000th milestone was achieved in Dec 2018.

Speaking on occasion Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, said, “Our strong synergies with TVS Motor Company have led to the development of impressive offerings in the sub-500cc segment. Since their launch, both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivaled popularity.”

He further added that BMW Motorrad’s G 310 R and G 310 GS are two agile all-rounders and an integral part of the German marque’s success story. BMW G 310 siblings, as of now, are retailed in 120 countries across the world.

Mechanical Specs, Features

Powering these bikes is a 312cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that pushes out 34 bhp at 9,500rpm and 28 Nm at 7,000rpm. The motor is coupled with a six-speed gearbox which now gets an assist and slipper clutch as standard. Cycle parts of both motorcycles are identical. Suspension duties on both models are carried out by 41mm upside-down forks at front and a mono-shock linked to the swingarm at rear.

Braking on both models are handled by single disc brakes at both ends complemented by a dual-channel ABS. Common features offered in the G 310 series are full-LED lighting, digital instrument cluster, ride by wire throttle and multiple ride modes. Both bikes are offered in three colour options each with Polar White being the common paint scheme.

Prices

Other options include Cosmic Black and Style Sport on G 310 R and Rally Style and a special 40 Years GS Edition for G 310 GS. The naked streetfighter is priced at Rs 2.50 lakh whereas the adventure tourer can be had at Rs 2.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The former rivals KTM 390 Duke while the latter competes against KTM 390 Adventure.