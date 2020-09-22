BMW G310R and G310GS Facelift BS6 Launch in 1st week of Oct

Slated for launch early next month, BMW’s entry-level G310R and G310GS BS6 motorcycles will be equipped with a range of updates

Customers can also save money, as BMW is expected to launch the BS6 G310 twins at discounted prices. This will be something new in the auto industry, as BS6 variants are usually priced higher than their BS4 counterparts. The reason seems obvious as rival motorcycles are priced much cheaper than the G310 twins.

Exterior updates

As revealed in teasers and spy shots, BMW G310 twins get full-LED headlamp and turn signals. It is also likely that BMW will introduce some new colour options for these bikes. Both bikes come with sharper and muscular contours, as compared to the BS4 counterparts.

On G310R, the tank has been redesigned. Another noticeable feature of the twins is the use of bright orange colour on the frame and alloys. Rear fenders now come in a horizontal design, which appears to be inspired by KTM motorcycles. Other additions include gold coloured front suspension, updated instrument console and reconfigured exhaust pipe.

BMW G310 twins BS6 engine

BS6 G310 twins are expected to get the same engine as that of BS6 TVS Apache RR 310. The 312.2 cc liquid cooled, DOHC, single cylinder engine generates 33.53 bhp of max power at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of max torque at 7,700 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission. BS6 Apache RR310 has a top speed of 160 km/h and can reach 0-100 in 7.17 seconds. BS6 G310 twins are expected to be offered in a similar state of tune.

Pre bookings for BMW G310R and G310 GS BS6 are open for Rs 50k. To attract customers, BMW has introduced a new EMI plan where EMIs will start at just Rs 4.5k. To avail this special EMI offer, customers need to book the G 310 R or G 310 GS before their launch.

In this segment, the G310R naked streetfighter will take on the likes of KTM 390 Duke. On the other hand, the G 310 GS adventure tourer will compete with the likes of KTM Adventure 390 and Royal Enfield Himalayan.

BMW G310 twins BS6 price

Price of BS6 G 310 twins will be announced at the time of launch. For record, the BS4 G310R was priced at Rs 2.99 lakh whereas BS4 310GS retailed at Rs 3.49 lakh. The strategy would be to bring prices of the twins closer to that of rivals. For comparison, rivals KTM 390 Duke and Adventure 390 are priced at Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3.04 lakh, respectively.