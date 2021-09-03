BMW G310GS New Style Triple Black Colour Teased Ahead Of India Launch

In the Indian market, BMW G310GS takes on rivals like KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan

As part of its plan to keep its portfolio refreshed, BMW is offering new colour options for its bikes. The company recently introduced new colour options for G310R and G310GS in USA. Some earlier colour options have been discontinued. New colour options for G310R and G310GS will be introduced in India as well.

BMW G310GS Style Triple Black teased

In US market, BMW G310GS has already been updated with Style Triple Black colour option. It replaces the earlier Cosmic Black Shade. In India, the Cosmic Black shade is offered with the roadster G 310 R. It is not available with G310GS. Existing colour options for G310GS include Rallye Style Cyanite Blue, Polar White and a special ’40 Years GS’ edition.

The new Style Triple Black colour seems to suit the overall design aesthetics of G310GS. An adventure-ready motorcycle, G310GS has an aggressive profile. Style Triple Black option is primarily an all-black theme with a few contrasting bits of white thrown in. The black colour compliments the dominating nature of the bike. It also creates an exciting contrast with the golden USD forks.

Most parts are blacked-out such as front fenders, headlamp cowl, visor, engine, engine guard, fuel tank, frame, and alloy wheels. The white bits include the tank extensions, rear shock absorber, and underseat frame.

It is likely that existing colour options of Rallye Style Cyanite Blue and Polar White will be retained. However, the ’40 Years GS’ edition colour option could be discontinued. These changes have already been introduced in US market.

Talking a bit about existing colour options, Rallye Style Cyanite Blue is probably the most dynamic of all. Inspired by MotoGP, this colour theme utilizes an interesting mix of orange, blue and black. Bits of white are also added to the colour palette for a more quirky look and feel. The only hitch is that the golden USD forks don’t make much of an impact surrounded by a multitude of colours.

Polar White colour theme is relatively sober, utilizing a mix of grey, white and black. The third option ’40 Years GS’ edition is an interesting combo of black and yellow. This theme is inspired by R 100 GS and has been nicknamed “Bumblebee”.

BMW G310GS engine and specs

Other than the new colour, BMW G310GS will be largely the same as earlier. The bike gets its power from a 313 cc, water cooled motor that is capable of generating 34 ps of max power at 9,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed gearbox. Rated max speed of G310GS is 143 kmph.

The bike utilizes a tubular space frame with USD front forks and monoshock rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by 300 mm disc at the front and 240 mm disc at the rear. Braking system is integrated with BMW Motorrad ABS.