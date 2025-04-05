BMW G310R and G310GS Discontinued In India – Details

The flag bearers of BMW Motorrad’s affordable single cylinder motorcycles have been discontinued in India. We’re talking about BMW G310R and G310GS motorcycles (Roadster and Adventure Tourer) which have been taken off the company’s Indian portfolio. Let’s take a closer look.

BMW G310R and G310GS Discontinued

8 long years! That’s how long BMW G310R and G310GS have been on sale in India. BMW Motorrad strategically collaborated with TVS Motor to venture into the affordable single-cylinder premium motorcycle segment for the first time. Production was handled by TVS Motor and

With the new 310 motorcycles, BMW entered a price point that they never operated in before. Allowing them to boost volumes in highly lucrative developing markets like India. These motorcycles were launched in 2018 and have been on sale in India since the past 8 years.

The discontinuation followed the newer and more stringent BS6 OBD2B emission norms, which were brought into effect on all vehicles sold from April 1st, 2025. Production of these motorcycles was stopped in January 2025 and sales were stopped post April 1st, 2025, a few days ago.

In these 8 years, there haven’t been many BMW 310cc motorcycles sold in the Indian market. This could be due to a combination of factors primary of which are price premium and not being competitive and evolve with market trends. The competition got fierce and a lot better equipped with time, something which BMW 310 motorcycles didn’t.

What next?

It has to be noted that BMW G310 RR supersport motorcycle is still on sale. It is a badge engineered version of TVS Apache RR 310. BMW Motorrad has not revealed whether this motorcycle will continue to be on sale in India or will meet the same fate as its Roadster and Adventure Tourer siblings.

In the future, BMW Motorrad and TVS are expected to jointly develop and launch a host of motorcycles based on a new Twin-Cylinder 450 platform. BMW F 450 GS ADV Concept with the new engine and design language has been revealed. This could be the first BMW motorcycle to come equipped with this new engine.