BMW G310R and G310GS Festive Offers Launched

With attractive offers offered with BMW G310R and G310GS around the festive season, the company aims to boost sales and extend their reach

The strategic partnership with TVS Motor has enabled BMW Motorrad to enter into a price segment where the company has never operated before. Based on a co-developed 310cc platform, BMW offers G 310 R street naked, G 310 GS ADV and G 310 RR faired machine both here in India and abroad.

G 310 RR fully-faired motorcycle is the newest product from BMW based on this 310 platform. Whereas G 310 R was the one that kick started this genre for BMW and then popularised further by G 310 GS. For the 2024 festive season, BMW Motorrad is offering limited period offers with G 310 R and G 310 GS. Let’s take a look.

BMW G310R and G310GS Festive Offers

To light up the festive season with joy, BMW Motorrad has launched a comprehensive range of offers to benefit the buyers. The attractive offers are only offered with BMW G 310 R street naked motorcycle and G 310 GS ADV tourer, while the fully faired G 310 RR is missing from these benefits.

The company is offering these attractive festive offers for a limited period of time. Buyers can avail these offers starting today, 15th of October, 2024. Because these offers are only for limited period, they will applicable to buyers who purchased G 310 R and G 310 GS by 15th November 2024.

BMW Motorrad’s comprehensive festive offers include attractive finance options, comprehensive service packages along with extended warranty. As part of its attractive financing options around festive season, BMW is offering zero down payment options and EMIs starting from as low as Rs 6,999 for G 310 R and Rs 7,999 for G 310 GS.

What are the benefits?

These EMI costs incorporates ‘BMW Motorrad Service Inclusive’ that covers comprehensive maintenance of the bike for 3 years with applicable labour charges. Along with that, there is 2 years of extended warranty and 3 years standard warranty, offering peace of mind.

On top of these, BMW promises flexible financial solutions with loans approved before delivery. Buyers can also opt for BMW’s road side assistance package promising prompt services during breakdowns and towing solutions. Buyers can go through BMW’s accessories catalogue for individualisation as well.

Both BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS come equipped with a host of premium components. They are powered by a single-cylinder 313cc engine with DOHC 4V head and liquid-cooling setup that is capable of generating around 34 PS of peak power and 28 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.