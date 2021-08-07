BMW G310R And G310GS Price Hike Aug 2021 – New Price List

The recent price hike is not across product range but only for 3 of its models G310R, G 310GS and 1250GSA Pro

BMW Motorrad India has increased prices of G310R and G310GS in India with effect from 1st August 2021. The street-naked motorcycle and adventure-tourer receive a price hike of Rs 10,000 respectively. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Vinod Natesan for sharing the update.

Following the price increase, BMW G 310 R now retails at Rs 2.60 lakh from an earlier pricing of Rs 2.50 lakh while the G 310 GS costs Rs 3.00 lakh as against its earlier price of Rs 2.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom India.

This is the second time this year that the company has hiked prices for these two model. In January 2021, BMW Motorrad had hiked prices by Rs 5,000. Price of the R 1250 GSA Pro has also been increased from 1st August 2021 by Rs 5,000 and now retails at Rs 22.40 lakh from Rs 22.35 lakhs. All other prices in the company range remain unchanged.

In Jan 2021, the company also hiked price of the F900 range wherein the F900R cost Rs 90,000 more at Rs 10.80 lakh while the F 900 XR, Standard and Pro saw Rs 45,000 and Rs 90,000 hike respectively to current prices of Rs 10.95 lakh and 12.40 lakh.

Latest Launches From BMW Motorrad India

BMW Motorrad recently launched the 2021 BMW R 1250 GS range with new features and colour options. These two motorcycles, which come in as CBUs, are powered by a 1254cc, 2 cylinder, in-line Boxer engine offering 136 hp power at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm torque at 6,250 rpm. On board features include dynamic traction control, integral ABS Pro, hill start control, engine brake control and for the first time a 6 axis IMU. Customers can also opt for cornering headlamps.

Standard features also see full LED lighting, a TFT instrument cluster, USB socket and multiple ride modes. Colour options on the BMW R 1250 GS include Solid White and Triple Black while the Adventure version comes in with Triple Black and Ice Grey colour scheme. In India, BMW R 1250 GS range competes with the soon to be launched Harley Davidson Pan America 1250.

In June 2021, BMW Motorrad also launched the 2021 BMW S 1000 R. It is presented in three trims of Standard at Rs 17.9 lakh, Pro at Rs 19.75 lakh the Pro M Sport at Rs 22.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). BMW S 1000 R comes in as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

It gets its power via a 999cc, in-line 4 engine that also powers the S 1000RR but de-tuned to offer 167 hp power at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm torque at 9,250 rpm. The gearbox has also been optimized for street use sporting longer 4th, 5th and 6th gear as compared to that seen on the RR, offering lower revs for cruising. The S 1000 R competes with Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, Ducati Streetfighter V4 and Kawasaki Z H2.