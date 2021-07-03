BMW G310R Modified Into A Custom Bike Called Road Rumbler

K-Speed is known to build custom bikes with small engine displacements for instance a chunky Honda Grom and a CT125 Combat

BMW G310R is considered a very attractive motorcycle even in its stock form. The naked streetfighter sure manages to grab eyeballs whenever it zooms past people in close proximity. A custom-built version of the street naked motorcycle has surfaced on the internet which has been developed by K-Speed Customs.

Christened as ‘Road Rumbler’, this ultra naked iteration of G310R sees most of its body panels stripped down to adopt a minimalism design approach. In its modified form, the bike appears to be a rally racer with a hint of masculine machismo. While many would feel it is a little too overcooked, it actually is very functional.

Modified Design

For starters, K-Speed has used a different theme for BMW’s M-Sport colour scheme on the bike’s fuel tank, rear fender and belly pan giving it a nice contrast with white paint. The white paint has also been applied to the alloy wheels with a powder-coated finish as well as the rear mono-shock unit. As mentioned, all side panels have been removed while front and rear fenders have been chopped off with only a small part remaining attached.

The sculpted tail section incorporates a unique-looking under-seat exhaust muffler and the single-piece saddle is good enough to hold only the rider. The front fender gives it an ADV-like appearance with a narrow beak.

Moreover, the stock headlamp has been replaced by a small but retro-looking LED aftermarket unit along with two tiny LED front turn indicators that lend a hint of retro appeal. Additionally, the conventional rearview mirrors have been ditched for round, bar-end black mirrors.

Mechanical Updates

Despite the radical change in its appearance, the Road Rumbler looks uncluttered and simple. Further, new chunky tyres have been wrapped around the wheels which makes it a decent soft-roader.

The workshop has done away with golden coloured USD forks at front and replaced them with black coloured units which match the bike’s overall theme. Overall, this G310R has made a transition from a naked streetfighter to a neo-retro scrambler with hints of a rally adventure bike.

There is no mention of any modifications to its powertrain. So it is safe to assume that it is propelled by the same 313cc water-cooled reverse-inclined single-cylinder motor in this custom form. This engine delivers an output of 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque while being paired to a six-speed transmission.