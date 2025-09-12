BMW G310RR and C400 GT After GST 2.0 – Price Cut Up To Rs 92,000

BMW Motorrad India has announced revised prices for its entry-level supersport G310RR and flagship maxi-scooter C400 GT, passing on the full benefit of the GST 2.0 reforms to customers. With GST on two-wheelers below 350cc now reduced from 28% to 18%, both machines have become more accessible in the Indian market.

BMW G310RR: Now at Rs 2.81 Lakh

Launched in 2022, the BMW G310RR has been a popular option for enthusiasts seeking a fully-faired motorcycle with BMW’s brand value and track-inspired dynamics. Previously priced at Rs 3.05 lakh (ex-showroom), it will now cost Rs 2.81 lakh, marking a reduction of Rs 24,000.

The bike features a 312.2cc liquid-cooled engine producing 34 PS and 27.3 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. It gets USD forks, dual-channel ABS, and a 5-inch TFT display. Riding modes—Sport, Track, Urban, and Rain—allow riders to tailor performance to conditions. Positioned against rivals like the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300, and TVS Apache RR310, the G310RR is now priced more competitively than ever.

BMW C400 GT: Price Reduced to Rs 10.83 Lakh

BMW’s flagship scooter for India, the C400 GT, also benefits from the GST revision as it is powered by a 350cc engine. Its price drops from Rs 11.75 lakh to Rs 10.83 lakh (ex-showroom), a benefit of Rs 92,000. The maxi-scooter, brought in via CBU, caters to niche buyers looking for a premium and practical touring scooter.

The 2025 update introduced new GT graphics, gold alloy wheels, larger underseat storage (up by 7.1L), and expanded front apron storage (up by 3.2L). Key highlights include a 350cc single-cylinder engine with 34 bhp and 35 Nm, CVT gearbox, dual front disc brakes, ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control, 10.25-inch digital cluster with navigation, adjustable windscreen, and plush seating designed for long-distance comfort.

Why It Matters

The GST 2.0 reforms aim to make two-wheelers more affordable, directly benefitting both mass-market and premium segments. For BMW Motorrad, the G310RR becomes a stronger value proposition in the entry-level sportbike segment, while the C400 GT’s reduced price enhances its appeal among urban elites and touring enthusiasts. Both models will be available at the new prices from September 22, 2025, across all BMW Motorrad dealerships in India.