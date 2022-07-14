BMW G310RR Walkaround Video Leaks Ahead Of Launch

In comparison to TVS Apache RR310, differentiating factors for BMW G310RR will come in the form of new colour options and premium features

After G310R naked roadster and G310GS adventure-tourer, BMW will be expanding its entry-level portfolio with G310RR fully-faired bike. While internals are borrowed from TVS Apache RR310, styling bits will be based on BMW S1000RR. New BMW G310RR is scheduled to launch tomorrow, on July 15. Ahead of that, a first look walkaround video has leaked online. Bookings can be done online or at a BMW Motorrad authorized dealership.

Some key features of BMW G310RR include its Bi-LED twin projector headlamps, compact windscreen, sleek turn signals, curvy, aerodynamic fairing, sculpted fuel tank, step-up seat, short tail section, rear tyre hugger and upswept exhaust.

BMW G310RR Walkaround Video Leaks

The bike has an aggressive front fascia with rear-view mirrors mounted on the front cowl. Pulled-back, low-set handlebar is neatly placed without any clutter to allow optimal handling for the user. Ride ergonomics will be similar to that of Apache RR310, with slightly rear-set foot pegs.

In terms of choice of colours, BMW G310RR is expected to get two options. One of these will be the tri-shade Factory colour of White, Blue and Red. The other option could be metallic black shade, which is offered with S1000RR. Just like Apache RR310 and BMW 300cc bikes, G310RR will have golden coloured USD front forks. Sporty graphics and stickering will further enhance the bike’s overall look and feel.

BMW G310RR will have a 5-inch TFT instrument console. It will have BMW Motorrad branding and is likely to offer features such as turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth phone pairing for accessing calls and messages. Users should also be able to access details about their rides such as top speed, distance covered, fuel economy, etc.

BMW G310RR performance

Engine will be the same as Apache RR310, a 312.2 cc liquid cooled, reverse inclined motor. Apache RR310 comes with multiple ride modes that have varying power and torque output. For peak performance, users can engage the Sport or Track ride mode. In these modes, the engine generates 34 PS of max power at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm. In Rain and Urban mode, performance numbers are reduced to 25.8 PS and 25 Nm to ensure optimal safety.

BMW G310RR top speed and acceleration are likely to be similar to that of RR310. The latter takes 7.17 seconds to reach 0-100 kmph and has a top speed of 160 kmph. BMW G310RR will have Trellis frame with USD forks at front and monoshock rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by 300 mm and 240 mm disc at front and rear, respectively. As seen in the teasers, the bike has ByBre brake callipers. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

While BMW G310RR will have the same front suspension as that of RR310, it is possible that there could be a top-spec variant with customization options. In that case, the bike could get fully-adjustable suspension system. This option is available with TVS Apache RR310 Built to order (BTO) version.