BMW India Car Sales 2020 Lowest In 11 Years – G310 Helps Motorcycle Sales Grow

BMW India saw car sales decline by about a third through 2020

BMW Group India reported 6,604 units of BMW and Mini cars sold in 2020. Of this, BMW India registered sales of 6,092 units. And Mini India of 512 units. BMW Motorrad sales is reported at 2,563 motorcycles.

In comparison, the company reported 9,000 BMW cars sold in 2019. Volume loss stood at 2,908 units at 32.31 percent decline. Mini sales fell by 20.12 percent. Down 129 units from 641 units YoY.

BMW Motorrad was in the green. Motorcycle sales grew 6.66 percent. Volume gain stood at 160 units from 2,403 units YoY. Total group sales fell to 9,167 units, down from 12,044 units. YoY decline is reported at 23.89 percent at volume loss of 2,877 units.

Sales contribution across BMW Group India and Motorrad

While daily commuter cars fared fairly well in Q3 FY21, luxury auto manufacturers dealt with buyers who were more cautious. This at a time when 2019 sales was already on a decline. But if one were to look back at how far BMW India has come, sales in 2020 is in fact lower than what it was in 2010.

Back then the company reported sales at 6,246 units. 2020 numbers were the worst in 11 years. The company reported its highest ever sales in 2018 at 10,405 units. The glitch in the system that was 2020 should at best be forgotten so everyone can get on.

As per sales breakup, over 50 percent BMW sales was contributed from its locally manufactured Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range. That’s the X range. Newly launched BMW X7 was in demand in all regions. Performance and growth in Q4 2020 is reported as exceptional.

Year BMW India Sales Growth % YoY 2020 6,092 -32.31 2019 9,000 -13.50 2018 10,405 6.17 2017 9,800 30.67 2016 7,500 14.50 2015 6,550 5.65 2014 6,200 -15.38 2013 7,327 -21.85 2012 9,375 0.04 2011 9,371 50.03 2010 6,246 – Total 87,866 –

Locally produced Mini Countryman accounted for over 40 percent of total sales. Mini Hatch and Convertible contributed over 23 percent each. BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS accounted for over 80 percent of yearly sales.

Looking forward to 2021

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has demonstrated resilience and determination in a tough environment full of new challenges. The strength of our brands, well-structured operations along with the dedication of our employees and dealer partners drove the business to adapt quickly and perform.

BMW India Sales CY 2020 CY 2019 Cars (-32%) 6,092 9,000 MINI (-20%) 512 641 Motorcycles (+7%) 2,563 2,403 Total (-24%) 9,167 12,044

With improving macroeconomic indicators and consumer confidence, BMW Group India picked up momentum with remarkable efficiency and vigour. We registered strong results at the end of a very difficult year and propelled our segment share significantly in the Indian luxury car market. We are looking towards 2021 with renewed confidence and optimism.”

Given the low base sales in 2020, 2021 is likely to look better. A price revision for BMW and Mini India cars came into effect earlier this week.