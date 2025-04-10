BMW India Car Sales Q1 2025 Grows YoY By 6.36%

BMW Group India has kicked off 2025 with a strong performance, recording its best-ever Q1 car deliveries. Between January and March 2025, BMW Group delivered 3,914 BMW and MINI cars, registering a growth of 6.36% compared to Q1 2024. BMW alone sold 3,764 units (up 7.24%), while MINI contributed 150 units (down 11.76%). This achievement marks the highest-ever monthly sales for January, February, and March, setting an aggressive pace for the year ahead.

BMW India’s growth momentum, while positive, has seen a noticeable slowdown over the past year. In Q1 2025, BMW India recorded sales of 3,764 units, registering a modest year-on-year growth of 7.24% compared to Q1 2024. This is a sharp decline from the 51.29% growth achieved between Q1 2023 and Q1 2024, when sales had surged from 2,320 to 3,510 units. The cooling growth rate indicates that while BMW continues to build on its strong base, the pace of expansion is naturally moderating as the company operates from a much higher volume base today than it did two years ago.

BMW Leads Luxury EV Segment with 206% Growth

BMW Group India continues to dominate the luxury EV space. In Q1 2025, the brand delivered 646 electric vehicles (BMW and MINI combined), recording an exponential growth of over 200% year-on-year. The newly launched BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025, has emerged as the top-selling BMW EV for the quarter, backed by over 1,500 bookings. BMW’s EV success is powered by a strong portfolio of six electric cars and two electric scooters, complemented by a growing charging ecosystem through initiatives like BMW Destination Charging and Smart E-Routing.

Strong Demand for Long Wheelbase Models

BMW’s focus on long wheelbase models has struck a chord with Indian buyers, with the long wheelbase portfolio growing by 187%. Key models like the BMW 7 Series, 5 Series, 3 Series, and iX1 Long Wheelbase have driven this surge. The BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase topped the business sedan segment in Q1, while the 3 Series LWB continued to lead its category.

Luxury and SAV Segments Shine

BMW’s flagship Luxury Class – comprising the BMW 7 Series, i7, X7, and XM – continued its strong momentum, with nearly one in every five BMW cars sold being a top-end model. Meanwhile, Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) remained a key pillar, contributing 55% to total sales. New launches like the BMW X5 and iX1 Long Wheelbase boosted SAV sales by 11% year-on-year, with the BMW X1 leading as the highest-selling SAV in the premium compact segment.

MINI and BMW Motorrad Highlights

While MINI sold 150 units in Q1, it saw strong traction for the Cooper S variant, which more than doubled its sales compared to last year. BMW Motorrad delivered 1,373 motorcycles, led by the BMW G 310 RR and the BMW 900 GS / GSA in the premium motorcycle segments.

Retail.NEXT: Transforming Customer Experience

BMW Group India is also revolutionizing its retail experience with the launch of Retail.NEXT, an immersive future-forward retail concept. With an investment of INR 365.6 crores, Retail.NEXT will cover 56 facilities across 33 cities. In Q2 2025, nine locations including Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Guwahati will adopt the new format.