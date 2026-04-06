BMW India Leads Luxury Car Retail Sales In Q1 2026 – VAHAN Data

Luxury car sales in India have shown steady traction in Q1 2026, with BMW India emerging as the top-selling brand based on retail registrations. As per VAHAN data, BMW has edged past Mercedes-Benz India to take the lead in the January–March 2026 period.

It is important to note that these figures are based on retail sales (registrations) sourced from VAHAN and not wholesale dispatch numbers typically shared by manufacturers. Hence, rankings may differ from official company-reported sales.

BMW Takes Narrow Lead In Q1 2026

BMW India recorded 4,944 units, marginally ahead of Mercedes-Benz India’s 4,861 units in Q1 2026. The gap remains extremely close, underlining the intense competition at the top of India’s luxury car segment. On a monthly basis, BMW registered 2,040 units in January, 1,284 units in February and 1,620 units in March. Mercedes-Benz posted 1,923 units, 1,475 units and 1,463 units respectively across the same months.

Jaguar Land Rover India ranked third with 1,470 units, followed by Volvo Car India at 438 units. Porsche India completed the top five with 147 units during Q1 2026.

BMW Closing The Gap Over The Years

While Mercedes-Benz has traditionally dominated the luxury car segment in India based on wholesale dispatches, BMW has been steadily narrowing the gap over the past five years.

2021: Gap stood at 3,006 units

2022: Increased to 4,554 units

2023: 4,105 units

2024: 4,553 units

2025: Narrowed significantly to just 1,736 units

This sharp reduction in 2025 indicates that BMW has been gaining momentum in the Indian market, supported by a strong product portfolio and growing demand for its SUVs and EVs.

Can BMW Replicate Global Leadership In India?

Globally, BMW has already overtaken Mercedes-Benz to become the top-selling luxury car brand. The latest Q1 2026 retail data suggests that a similar trend could be emerging in India as well.

However, the Indian market still presents a unique dynamic. Mercedes-Benz continues to maintain strong leadership when it comes to wholesale dispatches, dealer network depth and brand recall. At the same time, BMW’s aggressive push in EVs, SUVs and newer models is clearly translating into stronger retail traction.

If the current momentum continues, BMW could potentially challenge Mercedes-Benz more consistently in India going forward. That said, the battle remains extremely close, and leadership may continue to fluctuate depending on launches, supply and demand cycles.

Retail vs Wholesale – Two Different Stories

The contrast between VAHAN retail data and company-reported wholesales highlights two different perspectives. While retail reflects actual customer deliveries, wholesales indicate supply-side performance. For now, BMW has taken the lead in retail terms for Q1 2026, but the broader leadership narrative will depend on how both brands perform across the full year.