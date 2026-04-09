BMW India Mega Product Offensive – 23 Launches In Under 9 Months

After registering its best-ever Q1 sales performance, BMW India will be keen to sustain the momentum and boost its dominance

BMW recently emerged as the bestselling luxury carmaker in India, based on Q1 2026 sales data. In the latest development, BMW has announced that it will be launching 23 products in India in 2026. These will include new products across BMW’s sub-brands, such as BMW Motorrad and MINI. Among the 23 launches, six will be entirely new models for the Indian market. Let’s check out more details on these developments.

BMW 2026 portfolio expansion

As per the overall plan for 2026, BMW is targeting a total of 27 launches. These include six all-new models, whereas four models will be getting comprehensive updates. 17 existing models will be getting their facelifts or model year updates. In Q1 2026, BMW has already introduced four products.

These include the 2026 BMW X3 30, the new BMW M2 CS and BMW M 1000 R motorcycle. For the remaining part of the year, BMW will be launching 23 products. Among these 23 products, six will be entirely new models for India. These could be products being launched in India for the first time or generation updates.

In the primary lineup, the BMW i5 LWB is planned for launch in the current quarter. The MINI range will be expanded to include a non-JCW version of the MINI Countryman. This will be locally assembled. BMW’s MINI range could also see the addition of the MINI Aceman EV. In the BMW Motorrad family, the newest member will be the F 450 GS adventure bike. This is built on an entirely new twin-cylinder platform and launch is scheduled for 23 April, 2026.

BMW F 450 GS will be manufactured in India and exported to global markets. It will be a key volume driver for BMW Motorrad. Coming to the four products that are planned to receive comprehensive updates, one of these could be the BMW iX.

Focus on luxury EVs, retail expansion

In Q1 2026, BMW sold 4,354 units, registering a YoY growth of 15.67%. This is the highest ever Q1 sales for the brand in India. Among these, 3,382 units were ICE, whereas 1,185 units were EVs. BMW EV sales registered an impressive YoY gain of 83.15%. With that, BMW continues to dominate the luxury EV segment in India, with a market share of more than 70%.

BMW’s EV portfolio includes models like i5, iX, i7, iX1 Long Wheelbase and MINI electric range. To ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers, BMW will be expanding its charging infrastructure in the country. As of now, more than 6,000 charging stations are available across the country. BMW also offers premium services like charging concierge and smart route planning.

In 2026, another focus area for BMW is the expansion of its retail footprint. There are plans to launch 19 new outlets, spread across 18 cities. As of now, BMW Group India has 97 touchpoints across 40 cities.