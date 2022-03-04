BMW Chennai Plant Records New Milestone – 1 Lakh Made In India Cars

1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car at BMW Group Plant Chennai a BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition

The BMW India plant at Chennai celebrates a momentous day. The milestone – Its 1,00,000th car locally produced in India. A BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition marked the occasion.

BMW had rolled out its 50,000th unit from the Chennai plant back in May 2016, a BMW 7 Series. At the time, 8 cars were being locally produced. A lot has changed in a few short years. The brilliance of BMW has shone through time and again having ensured the luxury car manufacturer remains competitive. This has been possible through a range of launches.

15 years of BMW India

BMW Group Plant Chennai ops got underway on March 29, 2007. This month marks its 15th anniversary. Over time, BMW Group has increased the number of cars produced locally here. At present, that number stands at 13. This includes BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, M340i, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7 and MINI Countryman.

Focus on sustainability means the Chennai plant runs on 100 percent green electricity. A week earlier, BMW India announced pre-launch bookings for its new BMW X4. It is also available in ‘Black Shadow Edition’ in limited numbers, and is currently fully sold out.

BMW X4 online bookings at the BMW Shop can be made at Rs 50k. Refreshed and ready for launch in March 2022, it sports new exterior looks, modern interior, improved equipment and updated infotainment.

2022 has been a busy year for BMW India. The luxury auto manufacturer has been busy with multiple launches in just the first couple of weeks in the year. The auto manufacturer ended 2021 at 8,236 unit sales, showing signs of improvement.

BMW Group Plant Chennai

Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai said, “It is a day of great joy and pride for us as the 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car drives out of our assembly lines. This accomplishment is a result of the team’s hard work, efficiency and consistency which ensures that every BMW or MINI car locally produced here in Chennai is of the same international quality standards as any other BMW plant across the world.

Highly skilled employees, advanced manufacturing processes along with state-of-the-art technology and a strong focus on sustainability provided the necessary ingredients for this success. At the same time, increased localisation of up to 50 per cent and a robust collaboration with local supplier partners has created more value for everyone in the ecosystem. BMW Group Plant Chennai looks forward to raising the bar in sustainable manufacturing excellence further as the India story grows.”