BMW India Posts Record H1 Car Deliveries in 2025 – EV Sales Soar by 234%

BMW Group India has reported its highest-ever half-yearly car deliveries, selling 7,774 BMW and MINI vehicles between January and June 2025. This represents a healthy 9.5% year-on-year growth compared to H1 2024. The company sold 7,477 BMW cars and 297 MINI vehicles in the first half of 2025, while BMW Motorrad delivered 2,569 motorcycles during the same period.

BMW India Sales H1 2025

Overall, BMW Group India’s car sales (BMW + MINI) registered solid momentum, even as two-wheeler sales saw a 28.9% decline year-on-year. The brand highlighted that each month in Q2 clocked best-ever sales, helping maintain a positive trajectory.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said,”Carrying forward the impressive performance of Q1 into H1, BMW Group India is steering the success story for this year with tremendous fervour. We are on a fast track, posting +10% growth despite a challenging environment as we continue to unfold new opportunities in luxury segment. Changing the game with our thrust on electric mobility, we are the most preferred Indian luxury EV brand with phenomenal +234% growth. Among SAVs as well as sedans, our long wheelbase luxury models are in great demand due to their seamless blend of comfort and performance. Coupled with the ongoing RetailNext transformation and Relax.We Care customer support initiatives, we are redefining our customers’ journey with joy and complete peace of mind.”

Electric Mobility Leadership

BMW Group India has further strengthened its leadership in the luxury EV space, delivering 1,322 electric vehicles in H1 2025 — up 234% year-on-year. EVs now contribute 18% of BMW Group India’s total car sales. The BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase led the EV charts, followed by the BMW i7. The company continues to bolster its EV ecosystem with solutions like BMW Destination Charging, Smart E-Routing, and Charging Concierge, alongside complimentary Wallbox chargers and a fast-charging dealership network.

Long Wheelbase and Luxury Class in Demand

Long wheelbase BMW models, including the 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, and iX1, grew by a staggering 159% in H1 2025, commanding a 47% share of BMW’s total sales. Among sedans, the 5 Series emerged as the highest seller, while the 3 Series retained its leadership in the Indian premium sedan segment. In the flagship luxury class, models like the BMW 7 Series, BMW i7, BMW X7, and BMW XM continue to resonate strongly with Indian luxury buyers.

SAVs and MINI Performance

BMW’s Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) saw 17% growth in H1 2025, with their share in Q2 rising to 59% from 56% in Q1. The BMW X1 was the most popular SAV, accounting for more than 30% of BMW’s India sales. MINI delivered 297 units in H1 2025, with the MINI Cooper S registering over 60% growth compared to the previous year.

BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad sold 2,569 motorcycles in the first half of 2025, with the G 310 RR remaining the brand’s top-selling smart-cc motorcycle. In the adventure touring segment, the 900 GS / GSA and 1300 GS / GSA dominated, while the S 1000 RR led the supersport category. However, BMW Motorrad sales slipped sharply by 28.9% to 2,569 units, compared to 3,614 units sold in the first half of 2024.

Customer Experience Transformation

BMW Group India is also implementing its Retail.NEXT concept, investing INR 365.6 crore to transform 56 facilities in 33 cities with immersive and digitally enhanced showrooms. Through BMW Smart Finance, the group continues to make ownership easier with flexible financing, low EMIs, and assured buyback options.

With a robust product portfolio, strong EV push, and an expanding luxury class footprint, BMW Group India is set to maintain its growth trajectory through the rest of 2025, while cementing its position as a leader in the Indian luxury automobile space.