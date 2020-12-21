BMW India Announces Price Hike On All Cars, SUVs – Including MINI

BMW Group India and Mini model range price revision will come into effect on January 4, 2021

BMW Group India has announced a price revision for all BMW and MINI cars effective January 4, 2021. The price revision will entail an increase by up to 2 percent across the portfolio.

BMW India presence

Local manufacturing includes 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Turismo, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7 and Mini Countryman locally. 8 Series Gran Coupe, X6, Z4, M2 Competition, M5 Competition, M8 Coupe, X3 M and X5 M are available as completely built-up units (CBU). MINI 3-door, 5-door, Convertible, Clubman and John Cooper Works Hatch are available as completely built-up units (CBU).

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “In an unprecedented year, BMW Group India has been focused on providing best-in-class products and unparalleled services to its esteemed clientele. From 4 January 2021, BMW Group India will introduce the new pricing for BMW and MINI portfolio, increasing the prices marginally by up to 2% to offset the increasing input costs.

This will ensure that customer satisfaction, dealer profitability and sustainable growth, which are fundamentals of a successful business, remain strong. BMW Group India will continue to set uncompromising standards in the luxury auto industry and create customer delight.”

Last week, BMW KUN Exclusive dealership began ops at Old Mahabalipuram Road in the IT corridor of Chennai. Spread over 6,500 sq ft, the dealership has a display area for six cars. Chennai is an important market for the brand, and the new dealership helps further strengthening company presence. Kun Exclusive is based on BMW Facility NEXT concept.

BMW India car launches and upgrades

At the end of November, BMW X5 M Competition was launched at a starting price of Rs 1.95 crore (ex-sh, India). Bookings were initiated via the online retail platform. Cars booked before December 31 entail a special benefit of an exclusive hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club.

Earlier this month, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition was launched, limited to 24 units. The cosmetic upgrade puts vehicle pricing at Rs 42.30 lakh, ex-sh, up 90k from a standard 220d M Sport. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition is available for booking at the online shop.

The new year will bring with it a price hike, and a range of new launches. This includes the facelifted 5 Series and 6 Series GT lineup that has already entered markets globally following launch in mid-2020.

As 2020 comes to a close, BMW India will end the year second on the list of luxury car manufacturers where sales is concerned. While mass market cars have been able to report robust sales during the recently concluded festive season, luxury car manufacturers have been met with a lukewarm response.