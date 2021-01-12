BMW India Price List Jan 2021 – New 2 Series M Sport Launched

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe was initially launched in India on October 2020 in diesel-powered variants only

BMW India has finally launched a petrol-powered version of its entry-level sedan 2 Series Gran Coupe in the country. Pegged at an introductory price of Rs 40.90 lakh, the 220i M Sport variant will be positioned above the base-spec diesel-powered trim 220d Sportline which is priced at Rs 40.40 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The petrol-powered 2 Series Gran Coupe will be available in a solitary trim and will be locally produced at BMW’s manufacturing facility in Chennai. It is available for sale from BMW dealerships with immediate effect. Apart from the petrol powertrain, there is no such change in its design or styling.

Powertrain & Transmission

The 220i M Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine which kicks out 190 bhp at 5,000rpm and a peak torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. This powertrain is paired with the same 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox as standard with paddle shifters behind the steering wheels.

The German carmaker says that the quick shift controls have been updated for a quicker and smoother manual gear shifting. The car is claimed to do a 0-100 kmph in just 7.1 seconds. It is offered with three driving modes- ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport.

To keep fuel consumption in check, the gearbox has been provided with a long seventh gear in order to keep the engine in low revs. The transmission also allows the car to coast in neutral in certain conditions whereas a specific low-viscosity oil further brings down CO2 emission levels. The brand is also offering a number of service plans according to duration and mileage ranging from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. These packages cover maintenance work and Condition Based Service (CBS).

Design

Design-wise, it still features a signature BMW kidney grille giving it a classic look. Thr front end looks premium thanks to slightly angular full-LED headlights which form BMW’s four-eyed face. It features all-new LED taillights at rear which forms a typical BMW ‘L’ shape with a single slim light element.

2 Series Gran Coupe are offered in four exterior colour options including Black Sapphire, Storm Bay, Melbourne Red and Alpine White (non-metallic). M Sport variants are offered with two exclusive options namely Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks. Customers also get to choose from two interior upholstery colours- Sensatec Oyster Black and Sensatec Black.

Features on offer

Like most other offerings from the German marque, 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with a plethora of features onboard. This includes a modern cockpit concept which features a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 3D Navigation, powered front seats, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. Other creature comforts include wireless phone charging, BMW Virtual Assistant and BMW Gesture Control.

Safety features on offer include six airbags, ABS with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), electronic vehicle immobilizer, Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), electric parking brake with auto hold and more. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe rivals against Audi A3 and Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine.

BMW India Jan 2021 Price List

BMW India has revised its price list since January 4, 2021. X1 sDrive20i SportX, the manufacturer’s entry level SUV starts at a price point of Rs 37.20 lakhs. X1 diesel M Sport tops the range at Rs 42.30 lakh. X3 is priced at Rs 61.80 L for 30i, and Rs 62.50 L for 20d Luxury.

X4 ranges from Rs 62.40 L to Rs 68.90 L. X5 is listed at an entry price of Rs 75.50 L, up to Rs 87.40 L for xDrive40i M Sport. X6 xLine and M Sort are both listed at Rs 96.90 L. X7 starts at 93 lakhs, and tops out at over a crore. Z4 is listed at Rs 67 lakhs. BMW M series ranges from Rs 81.90 L to Rs 2.46 cr.

2 Series GC is available at a price between Rs 40.4 L to Rs 42.30 L. 3 Series ranges from Rs 42.60 L to Rs 49.90 L. 5 Series is listed at a starting price of Rs 56 lakhs, going upto Rs 69.10 L for the range topper, 530d M sport. 6 Series GC is priced in the range of Rs 65.90 L to 77 lakhs. 7 Series price ranges from Rs 1.38 cr to Rs 1.69 cr. 8 Series GC is listed at a price of Rs 1.32 cr and Rs 1.58 cr for 840i M Sport. All prices above are ex-sh.