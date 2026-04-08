BMW India Q1 2026 Sales At 4,354 Units – EV Growth Outpaces ICE

BMW Group India has reported its highest-ever Q1 sales performance, with total car deliveries (BMW + MINI) reaching 4,567 units in January–March 2026. This marks a 16.68% year-on-year growth over 3,914 units sold in Q1 2025.

BMW brand alone contributed 4,354 units, registering a 15.67% YoY growth compared to 3,764 units last year. MINI added 213 units, growing strongly by 42% YoY. The data highlights a steady growth trajectory for BMW Group India in the luxury segment.

EVs Lead Growth, ICE Sees Modest Rise

A closer look at the breakup reveals that electric vehicles have played a major role in BMW’s growth story. EV sales surged to 1,185 units in Q1 2026, up 83.15% YoY from 647 units last year. In comparison, ICE vehicle sales grew at a much slower pace. BMW sold 3,382 ICE cars in Q1 2026, marking a modest 3.52% YoY increase over 3,267 units.

This clearly shows that the bulk of BMW’s growth is now being driven by electric vehicles, with EV adoption accelerating rapidly in the luxury segment. EVs now account for 26% of BMW Group India’s total car sales, meaning every fourth car sold is electric.

Overall Group Performance

Including BMW Motorrad, BMW Group India reported total sales of 5,783 units in Q1 2026, up 9.38% YoY from 5,287 units. BMW Motorrad sales stood at 1,216 units in Q1 2026, down 11.43% YoY compared to 1,373 units last year. However, this could be a temporary dip, as BMW India is preparing to launch the new F 450 GS later this month. The upcoming F 450 GS is expected to act as a key volume driver for BMW Motorrad in India and could provide a strong boost to motorcycle sales in the coming months.

Strong Position In Luxury EV Space

BMW continues to maintain a dominant position in India’s luxury EV segment, commanding over 70% market share. Its EV portfolio includes models like i7, iX, i5, iX1 Long Wheelbase and MINI electric range. The company has also been expanding its charging ecosystem, offering access to over 6,000 charging points across India along with services like charging concierge and smart route planning.

SUVs And Long Wheelbase Models In Demand

SUVs, or Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs), remain a key growth driver, with sales rising 38% YoY to 2,966 units. These models now contribute around 65% of total sales. Long wheelbase models also saw strong demand, growing 23% YoY to 2,256 units and accounting for over 50% of total sales.

Aggressive Product Offensive

BMW Group India has lined up an ambitious plan for 2026, with 27 launches scheduled across BMW, MINI and Motorrad brands. Four products have already been introduced in Q1, with 23 more launches planned in the coming months. The company is also expanding its retail footprint, with plans to add 19 new outlets across 18 cities. Currently, BMW Group India operates 97 touchpoints in 40 cities.

EV Momentum To Continue

With EVs contributing the majority of incremental growth and ICE sales largely stable, BMW India’s strategy is clearly aligned towards electrification. The strong Q1 performance indicates that EV demand in the luxury segment is accelerating, and BMW is currently well positioned to benefit from this shift.