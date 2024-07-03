BMW India Records Highest Ever H1 2024 Car Sales – Q2 Minor Decline

A strong surge is seen in luxury electric mobility segment, with BMW iX emerging as the largest selling luxury EV in India

In Q2, CY2024, BMW has registered negative growth of -0.49%. Car sales (BMW + MINI) were at 3,418 units, as compared to 3,435 units in the corresponding period last year. However, with strong sales gain in Q1 at 51.32%, BMW has been able to register 20.98% growth in H1, CY2024. At 7,098 units in H1, BMW has achieved the highest ever half-yearly car sales in India.

BMW Sales breakup – BMW, MINI, Motorcycles

A total of 6,734 BMW cars were sold in H1, 2024, as compared to 5,476 units in the corresponding period last year. YoY growth is 22.97%. MINI car sales were at 364 units, as compared to 391 units in H1, last year. MINI sales in H1, 2024 are down by -6.91%. Taken together (BMW + MINI), YoY sales growth is at 20.98%.

BMW motorcycle sales are at 3,614 units in H1, 2024. That’s a negative growth of -22.56%, as compared to 4,667 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Including cars and motorcycles, BMW has registered sales growth of 1.69% in H1, 2024.

President of BMW Group India, Mr. Vikram Pawah, said that the brand continues to focus on achieving new milestones in business performance and customer delight. H1, CY2024 is special, as it marks the company’s highest ever half-yearly car sales. BMW has also maintained its leadership position in the luxury electric car market. BMW cars are preferred for providing superior mobility options, unparalleled driving pleasure and a range of best-in-class innovations.

Dominance in luxury electric segment

In terms of providing sustainable mobility products, BMW has emerged as the preferred option for luxury consumers. Fully electric car sales (BMW + MINI) were at 397 units in the first six months of CY2024. The largest selling EV in H1 is the BMW i7. It reflects the evolving preferences in favour of sustainable mobility in high-end circles.

BMW now holds the record of being the first luxury car manufacturer in India to achieve a cumulative EV sales milestone of 2,000 units. Most popular option is BMW iX that has sales of more than 1,000 units till date. BMW offers a diverse range of EV models to suit the specific needs and preferences of consumers. BMW India EV portfolio currently has six offerings – BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i5, BMW i4, BMW iX1 and MINI SE. New products are scheduled for launch in July such as the MINI Countryman E. In the motorcycle segment, BMW will introduce the CE 04 electric scooter.

BMW Luxury Class registers strong growth

In this range, available options include BMW 7 Series, BMW i7, BMW X7 and BMW XM. BMW Luxury Class has registered an impressive sales growth of 17%. Contribution in total sales is around 18%. The top selling product in this range is BMW X7.

Another significant contribution of around 54% comes from BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV). These have registered sales growth of 24%. Most popular SAV is currently the BMW X1, with around 19% contribution to overall sales. In the sedan segment, BMW 3 Series has once again emerged a bestseller. It has a 17% contribution in overall BMW sales.