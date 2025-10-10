BMW India Reports Highest Ever Sales – Q3 2025, Jan to Sep 2025

BMW Group India has reported its best-ever quarterly and year-to-date car sales, continuing its strong momentum through 2025. The company sold 11,978 cars (BMW + MINI) and 3,976 motorcycles between January and September 2025, marking a 13.47% year-on-year growth in car sales.

BMW India Sales Q3 2025

In Q3 2025 (July–September), BMW Group India achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales of 4,204 cars, reflecting a 21.57% increase year-on-year. BMW sales grew 21.4% YoY to 4,033 units, while MINI registered a 25.7% YoY increase at 171 units. Meanwhile, BMW Motorrad reported 1,407 units sold in Q3, down 30.5% from the same period last year.

BMW India Sales Jan-Sep 2025

For the Jan–Sep 2025 period, BMW sold 11,510 units, up 14.46%, while MINI sales stood at 468 units, slightly lower than 2024 levels. Overall, BMW Group India’s total sales reached 15,954 units, maintaining steady growth momentum.

BMW India’s performance was buoyed by strong festive demand, GST-linked price revisions, and the growing popularity of its Long Wheelbase models (+169%) and Sports Activity Vehicles (+19%). Electric vehicles continued to drive the brand’s premium positioning, with 2,509 BMW and MINI EVs sold in the first nine months — a 246% surge year-on-year — making BMW the No.1 luxury EV brand in India. BMW’s X1, 3 Series, and 7 Series were the top performers in their respective segments, while BMW Motorrad’s G 310 RR and R 1300 GS remained customer favourites among motorcycles.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has continuously succeeded in attaining high growth throughout 2025. The highest-ever sales in first nine months as well as in the third quarter reflect our unparalleled focus on customer centricity. The strong product offensive coupled with excellent aftersales services, personalised brand engagements and financial offers have spurred demand significantly. Our long-term strategy is aimed at successfully unlocking the potential of luxury car market and increasing market share while maintaining the core of JOY and Sheer Driving Pleasure we promise. The order bank remains healthy, and we are confident of closing the year with best-ever sales once again.”